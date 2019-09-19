Vertex Resource Group Ltd. Announces Executive Management Changes

SHERWOOD PARK, AB / ACCESSWIRE / September 18, 2019 / Vertex Resource Group Ltd. ("Vertex" or the "Company") (TSXV:VTX) announces the resignation of Michael Zvonkovic from the position of Chief Financial Officer, effective September 30, 2019, as he will be pursuing other opportunities. Vertex has appreciated Mr. Zvonkovic's efforts over the past two years and wishes him the best in his future endeavors.

Vertex also announces the appointment of Imran Ally, CPA as the Company's new Chief Financial Officer. Mr. Ally has over twenty years of financial executive experience with both public and private companies including his position as Chief Financial Officer of Opus International Canada, Opus Stewart Weir Ltd., and Stewart Weir & Co. Ltd. which were involved in the provision of engineering, consulting, and field services to the infrastructure, resource, and environmental sectors. Mr. Ally's experience with capital markets including mergers & acquisitions, equities, debt, and bank facilities will be an asset to Vertex as the company continues to expand existing markets and diversify into new markets.

Vertex is pleased with the addition of Mr. Ally to the executive management team and believes his background and experience will make him a valued member of the Vertex team.

ABOUT VERTEX

Since 1962, Vertex has been a leading North American provider of environmental services. Headquartered in Sherwood Park, Alberta, Vertex employs a staff of approximately 650 employees and lease operators that provide services to help clients achieve their development goals. From initial site selection, consultation and regulatory approval, through construction, operation and maintenance, to conclusion and environmental cleanup, Vertex provides a wide array of services to customers operating in industries such as upstream and midstream oil and gas, utilities, telecommunication, forestry, agriculture and government.

Vertex principally operates in western Canada and in select locations in the United States.

