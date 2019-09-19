Anzeige
Mehr »
Lynx Broker
Login
Donnerstag, 19.09.2019 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 610 internationalen Medien

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: 887709 ISIN: CA29411G1063 Ticker-Symbol: EW8 
Berlin
18.09.19
08:08 Uhr
0,035 Euro
0,000
-0,29 %
Branche
Sonstige Technologie
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
1-Jahres-Chart
ENVIRONMENTAL WASTE INTERNATIONAL INC Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
ENVIRONMENTAL WASTE INTERNATIONAL INC 5-Tage-Chart
Firmen im Artikel
5-Tage-Chart
ENVIRONMENTAL WASTE INTERNATIONAL
ENVIRONMENTAL WASTE INTERNATIONAL INC Chart 1 Jahr
Unternehmen / AktienKurs%
ENVIRONMENTAL WASTE INTERNATIONAL INC0,035-0,29 %