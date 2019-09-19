Wanda Group Boosts the Future of Chinese Basketball with FIBA Basketball World Cup Partnership

Little Champions' Program Makes Dreams of Young Chinese Basketball Fans Come True

BEIJING, CHINA / ACCESSWIRE / September 18, 2019 / As the FIBA Basketball World Cup 2019 concludes, Wanda Group, global partner of FIBA, has released a short-documentary film telling the story of the Wanda "Little Champions.' This film is part of Wanda Group's continued efforts to inspire future basketball generations and drive long-term growth for the sport in China.

The "Little Champions' campaign has seen Wanda Group recruit 1,176 young basketball fans from across China to walk out on to the court alongside their heroes during the national anthems at every game of the FIBA Basketball World Cup 2019. The initiative was designed to inspire the next generation of basketball players and fans in China.

The 'Little Champions' were invited to attend a special selection ceremony at the Danzhai Wanda Village in Guizhou, a formerly poverty-stricken area that has been greatly developed thanks to investment from Wanda Group. At that event, they had the chance to meet NBA and CBA legend Stephon Marbury, as well as experience the unique culture of the Danzhai region.

Today's film follows the journey of a group of "Little Champions' from their homes in Danzhai, to the selection event and finally through to Beijing to take their place as Little Champions during China's opening game of the FIBA Basketball World Cup 2019.

The Little Champions campaign is the latest initiative in the strategic partnership between Wanda Group and FIBA. Both parties have committed to promoting the development of basketball worldwide and bringing more international competitions to China. Formed in 2016, the partnership was recently extended and will now run until 2031.

Speaking on the "Little Champions' programme, Wanda Sports President, Hengming Yang, said: "As the most popular team sport in China, basketball brings joy to millions. The Wanda Group is delighted to be right at the heart of the sport, working alongside our partners FIBA to ensure basketball has a bright and prosperous future in China and beyond. The "Little Champions' programme has been a very successful initiative, inspiring young basketball fans all over China. We were delighted to feature this particular group of "Little Champions' in our new film and will hopefully encourage even more young people to play basketball."

FIBA Secretary General, Andreas Zagklis, added "The Wanda Group is a tremendous partner and a brilliant advocate for basketball in China and beyond. The "Little Champions' initiative in particular has been a great addition to the FIBA World Cup 2019. It has been wonderful to see these Chinese basketball players and fans of the future stand alongside their heroes and I'm sure that the programme will only encourage more young people across China to fall in love with the sport."

About Wanda Group

Established in 1988, Wanda Group has become a large multinational conglomerate focusing on modern services. Wanda is the world's leading real estate company, a leading film company, a leading sports company as well as a leading children's entertainment company. Wanda Plaza, Wanda Cinema, Wanda Hotel, Wanda Culture Tourism City and Wanda Kids place have become well-known brands in China. In 2018, Wanda's assets amounted to 625.7 billion yuan with revenue of 214.3 billion yuan.

About Wanda Sports Group

As a leading sports company in the world, Wanda Sports Group is the exclusive commercial partner of a dozen international sports federations, including FIFA, FIBA, BWF and UCI. With 25 offices in 13 countries, Wanda Sports' portfolio features more than 20 different sports across the globe, including football, winter sports, cycling, basketball, marathon and triathlon.

