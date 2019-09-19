AI-based Diagnostic Algorithm for Colon Cancer test on NGS platform

Novigenix SA, a leading Immuno-Transcriptomics company that develops and commercializes solutions for early cancer detection and precision medicine, today announced a collaboration agreement with BioLizard, an innovative bioinformatics company that aims to solve the most challenging questions in biology.

Under the terms of this agreement, BioLizard will develop an artificial-intelligence (AI)-based bioinformatics algorithm to support the transition of the company's first Immuno-Transcriptomic RT-PCR based product for early colon cancer detection Colox onto Novigenix's LITOseek platform as well as other new products under development.

"We're proud to collaborate with Novigenix, one of the leading Immuno-transcriptomic companies, which is developing innovative tests for early cancer detection and therapy monitoring," said Dr. Gerben Menschaert, co-founder of BioLizard. "We will use our extensive expertise in bioinformatics, machine learning, artificial intelligence and data mining to co-develop a unique proprietary clinical diagnostic algorithm for Novigenix LITOseek platform."

Promising discovery and development data of a new Immuno-Transcriptomic molecular signature test for early colon cancer detection on the LITOseek platform will be presented at the upcoming European Society for Medical Oncology (ESMO) meeting (27th September -1st October, Barcelona, Spain).

"Partnering with BioLizard helps us to fast track the development of our LITOseek platform," said Dr. Jan Groen, CEO of Novigenix. "Our current Colox customers will strongly benefit from this new development once we launch our new colon cancer test on the LITOseek platform, but it will also fast track the progress of new products that are currently in the pipeline."

About BioLizard

BioLizard NV is the bioinformatics company that aims to solve the most challenging questions in biology and to deliver the answers to the scientific questions of clients utilizing the expertise in bioinformatics, biostatistics, machine learning, artificial intelligence and data mining. By combining the expertise from diverse backgrounds, BioLizard provides a complete solution to the client from data analysis to the system integration and the development of an AI-aided interpretation system and so on. For more information visit www.lizard.bio

About LITOseek

Novigenix's blood Immuno-Transcriptomic sequence platform, LITOseek, analyzes the gene expression modifications (mRNA signatures) induced by the host response to various triggers, such as the onset of cancer. Disease specific algorithms are developed combining the mRNA signature with clinical and medical parameters. The combination of mathematical models with machine learning and collection of new data enables the continuous improvement of the predictive and adaptive algorithms.

About Novigenix

Novigenix is committed to providing a new understanding of the human host response against cancer. The Company was founded on the vision that Immuno-Transcriptomics will bring unprecedented advances in diagnosing and treating cancer patients leading to significant improvement in healthcare. Novigenix's unique Immuno-Transcriptomics technology enables an accelerated identification of disease specific mRNA signatures of circulating immune cells, which combined with machine learning and predictive algorithms, can predict onset and progression of disease. The Company has established a valuable multicultural biobank and database of over 1,400 patients at risk of colorectal cancer (CRC) and has launched its first blood-based molecular diagnostic product, Colox, for the early detection of colon cancer. For more information visit www.novigenix.com.

