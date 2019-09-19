F. Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd: Roche renews its commitment to the primary healthcare Phelophepa trains, marking the 25th anniversary

Roche and Transnet, the main freight logistics company in South Africa, came together in 1994 to establish Phelophepa, the world's first comprehensive primary healthcare facility on rail

Phelophepa has touched the lives of over 14 million people in South Africa since its first journey

Roche pledges its continued commitment to Phelophepa as the main external sponsor





Basel, 19 September 2019 - Roche (SIX: RO, ROG; OTCQX: RHHBY) today announced its renewed support of the Phelophepa primary healthcare trains in South Africa as the main external sponsor to mark this milestone 25th anniversary.



The Phelophepa trains offer free, mobile, primary healthcare clinics that travel to rural areas of South Africa, where there is just one doctor for every 5,000 patients. Phelophepa (pronounced pay-lo-pe-pa) means "good, clean health" and is owned and operated by Transnet, with Roche being Phelophepa's main external sponsor since it began in 1994.



"We are very proud that we have helped to provide important primary healthcare services including diagnostics, treatments and education to rural communities in South Africa for 25 years," says Roche CEO Severin Schwan. "We look forward to our continued partnership with Transnet in support of Phelophepa for many years to come."



Starting as a three-car train, the service was expanded to two 19-coach trains in 2012. The two trains (Phelophepa I and Phelophepa II) are fitted with diagnostic tools and offer diabetes and cancer screenings, such as breast exams, pap smears and prostate checks. There are six clinics onboard including an eye clinic, providing vision tests, cataract screenings, and glasses; a dental clinic, providing dental exams, x-rays, and teeth cleanings; and a psychology clinic, providing individual counselling and group workshops to help people cope with issues such as stress and depression.



In addition, Phelophepa runs an extensive health education programme. This includes basic health education for the local schools, HIV/AIDS and cancer awareness programmes for the surrounding communities, and primary healthcare training for student doctors, nurses, and pharmacists. Phelophepa employees over 40 permanent staff, who live and work on the trains nine months of the year, hires temporary staff from the communities where it stops along its route, and works with thousands of volunteers to deliver this broad range of primary healthcare services.



Since the journey first started 25 years ago, the trains have touched the lives of over 14 million people, providing essential primary healthcare services including health screenings and medicines to millions of South Africans. Phelophepa has received the United Nations Public Service Award for its excellence in public service delivery.



