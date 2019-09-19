Discovery Gold Corp.: Discovery Gold Corporation (GRN Holding Corporation), Comments on Unauthorized and Unsanctioned Promotional Pieces

SEATTLE, WA / ACCESSWIRE / September 19, 2019 / Discovery Gold Corporation. (OTC PINK:DCGD) (the "Company"), which has announced a corporate name change to GRN Holding Corporation, commented today on unauthorized and unsanctioned promotional pieces published by unknown and unaffiliated persons concerning the Company.

Recently, unknown persons have published statements on the internet concerning the Company, representing themselves as shareholders, and touting the prospective business of the Company. These statements do not come from, nor are they approved by the Company.

READERS ARE STRONGLY CAUTIONED that there are many unsanctioned, unauthorized and non-compliant content publishers who may be touting a buy, sell or hold position on the Company's stock using false and misleading representations for illegal purposes. Some of these sources include posters on various Internet chat rooms, message boards, video charts and video press releases. BEWARE: your reliance on any factual information that is not company-sanctioned and authorized in press releases issued by the Company, in conjunction with its SEC regulatory compliance counsel, and in the Company filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission, is at your own risk. Internet posters who publish false and misleading information may be increasing or decreasing their share positions in a security regardless of what they are posting, and/or may be compensated in some way from a 3rd party unrelated to the Company. These non-affiliated third parties may or may not have shares, but may nonetheless illegally liquidate, which could then illegally and adversely affect the Company.

