CES 2020 preview event will showcase how tech is improving lives

Consumer Technology Association:

WHAT: The Consumer Technology Association (CTA)today announced the exhibitor lineup and new speakers for CES Unveiled in Amsterdam. CES Unveiled is an official CES 2020 preview event, focusing on the theme "Tech Improving Lives." An expected 100 exhibitors (including 50+ startups) from the Netherlands and across Europe are set to showcase the latest in tech innovation. Attendees will have the opportunity to touch, feel and interact with the latest innovations in artificial intelligence, mobility, resilience, sustainability and smart cities. Some top exhibitors include: 20tree.ai - Protects the earth's forests by providing data-driven actionable planet intelligence

- Protects the earth's forests by providing data-driven actionable planet intelligence Coolfinity Creates fridges that only need 6 hours of power per day

Creates fridges that only need 6 hours of power per day Hydraloop - Inspires people to save energy by offering smart and affordable water recycling products

- Inspires people to save energy by offering smart and affordable water recycling products LeydenJar Technologies - Increases energy density of Li-ion battery cells for electronics, electric vehicles, and residential energy storage

- Increases energy density of Li-ion battery cells for electronics, electric vehicles, and residential energy storage Meatable - Makes 100% real, delicious, guilt-free meat from one cell

- Makes 100% real, delicious, guilt-free meat from one cell meds2go Creates containers for temperature-sensitive medicines

Creates containers for temperature-sensitive medicines Nextérité - Provides real-time mobility and transport information services via semantic and AI algorithms

- Provides real-time mobility and transport information services via semantic and AI algorithms Skoon - Provides clean energy on demand

- Provides clean energy on demand Urban Mobility Systems - Produces practical solutions that enable full-electric transport of people and goods

- Produces practical solutions that enable full-electric transport of people and goods Vispero Offers assistive technology for visually impaired Check the CES Unveiled in Amsterdam website for an updated exhibitor list. WHO: This year's event will provide a conference track on "Tech Improving Lives," as well as matchmaking and investor events for startups and executives. Announced speakers include: HRH Prince Constantijn van Oranje , Special Envoy at TechLeap.NL

, Special Envoy at TechLeap.NL Mona Keijzer , Netherlands State Secretary for Economic Affairs and Climate Policy

, Netherlands State Secretary for Economic Affairs and Climate Policy Pete Hoekstra , U.S. Ambassador to the Netherlands

, U.S. Ambassador to the Netherlands NEW Femke Halsema , Mayor of Amsterdam

, Mayor of Amsterdam Gary Shapiro , president and CEO, CTA

, president and CEO, CTA Karen Chupka , EVP, CES

, EVP, CES Steve Koenig , VP of market research, CTA

, VP of market research, CTA NEW Gillian Tans , Chairwoman, Booking.com

, Chairwoman, Booking.com NEW Corinne Vigreux , co-founder of TomTom and founder of CODAM

, co-founder of TomTom and founder of CODAM NEW Babak Fouladi , Chief Technology and Digital Officer, KPN

, Chief Technology and Digital Officer, KPN NEW Dr. Andreas Olmes, Partner and Investment Director, High-Tech Gründerfonds CES Unveiled in Amsterdam has partnered with Brainport Network, CFO.Community, Corporate Venturing Network, EU Commission, futurefactor, Ministry of Economic Affairs and Climate Policy, NL Chamber of Commerce, TechLeap.NL, TomTom and TradeCounsellors to offer attendees an intriguing slate of co-located events throughout day and in addition to conference programming. Visit CES.tech to see all CES Unveiled in Amsterdam event partners and sponsors. To see the full event schedule, visit CES.tech. Returning for its third year, CES Unveiled in Amsterdam will bring together government leaders, executives, influential media, prominent industry influencers, and more than 100 companies (including 50+ startups) to explore the latest technology trends and innovations from the Netherlands and surrounding European countries leading up to CES 2020. Attendees and media are able to register for CES Unveiled in Amsterdam online. WHEN: CES Unveiled in Amsterdam, The Netherlands Thursday, October 17, 2019 9:30-17:00 Beurs van Berlage, Amsterdam, Netherlands Register Now DETAILS: CES Unveiled in Amsterdam is held on Thursday, Oct. 17, 2019 at the Beurs van Berlage. Attendees and media can register for the event online. For more information about exhibiting and showcasing your products and technology, please contact us at CESUnveiled@CTA.tech. To see the full event schedule, visit CES.tech.

About CES:

CES is the world's gathering place for all who thrive on the business of consumer technologies. It has served as the proving ground for innovators and breakthrough technologies for 50 years-the global stage where next-generation innovations are introduced to the marketplace. As the largest hands-on event of its kind, CES features all aspects of the industry. Owned and produced by the Consumer Technology Association (CTA), it attracts the world's business leaders and pioneering thinkers. Check out CES video highlights. Follow CES online at CES.tech and on social.

About Consumer Technology Association:

As North America's largest technology trade association, CTA is the tech sector. Our members are the world's leading innovators from startups to global brands helping support more than 18 million American jobs. CTA owns and produces CES the largest, most influential tech event on the planet. Find us at CTA.tech. Follow us @CTAtech.

