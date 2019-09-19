LINK Mobility Group AS Announces Appointment of New CEO

Guillaume Van Gaver named Chief Executive Officer

OSLO, Norway, Sept. 19, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- LINK Mobility Group AS ("LINK"), Europe's leading and fastest growing provider of mobile messaging and mobile communications services, today announced that the Board of Directors has appointed Guillaume Van Gaver as Chief Executive Officer effective September 23rd, 2019. According to plan Van Gaver succeeds LINK's current and interim CEO, Thomas Berge, who will continue his position as CFO within the company.

"After a thorough selection process, the Board of Directors is delighted that Guillaume will lead LINK as we navigate through the transforming and expanding landscape of mobile messaging and mobile communications," says Jens Rugseth, founder of LINK Mobility and member of the Board of Directors. "Guillaume has a comprehensive understanding of the evolving market, including client needs, innovative measures and new business opportunities. I have no doubt that he is the right person to point the direction in LINK as we continue to expand our footprint and business."

Guillaume Van Gaver is an accomplished manager with more than 25 years of international experience within the Insurance, Telecommunications and Retail Industry. He has worked in Management, Business Development, Digital, Marketing, Sales and Customer Services across the US, Europe, the Middle East and Eurasia. Van Gaver was recently EVP International for Tele2 based in Amsterdam and is currently Director at i-surance based in Zürich. Among other international positions he has over the last years been European VP for Dixons Carphone, Chief Marketing Officer for EE in the UK and Chief Commercial Officer for Orange in Egypt.

He holds a Masters Degree from Institut Superieur de Commerce de Paris and graduated from the International Executive Program from Insead.

"Whether dealing with our existing business or future opportunities, Guillaume brings a set of high qualities comprised of experience, vision, innovation, and the desire to do what's right for LINK and its clients," says Thomas Berge, current and interim CEO. "I'm happy and confident to pass on the responsibility to Guillaume, and I look forward to working with him going forward."

"I am honored that the LINK Board of Directors chose me to follow in the footsteps of Thomas Berge, and to further develop LINK's strong position," says Van Gaver. "I am very much looking forward to continue LINK's exciting journey with the teams across Europe. Today LINK is the leading provider of mobile messaging and mobile communications services for businesses in Europe, and we have great ambitions to become the leading partner in other markets as well. We experience a strong and increasing demand within our industry, and we are very motivated by the opportunities ahead. We'll meet this great potential with passion and hard work!"

For further information, please contact:

Thomas Berge, Interim CEO

LINK Mobility Group AS

thomas.berge@linkmobility.com

Mob: +47-41-31-90-28

