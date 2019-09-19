Regulatory News:

ORPEA (Paris:ORP) is adopting a daily and emergency telemedicine solution for all its facilities, retirement homes, follow-on care and psychiatric clinics. This new approach, developed by Exelus, an e-health start-up in Bordeaux, will bring together, for the first time, all the stakeholders involved in the care process (emergency services, university hospitals, doctors, specialists, etc.) for bedside care.

ORPEA has decided to support the growth of the Bordeaux e-health start-up Exelus. The Group has invested with the company to further develop the Nomadeec telemedicine solution by acquiring 28% of its capital. This partnership project will provide a means of tailoring telemedicine to the specific expectations of care facilities, retirement homes, follow-on care and psychiatric clinics. ORPEA intends to remain a minority company in order to enable the roll-out of this solution among all stakeholders in the sector.

We found ourselves on a joint approach to care with a tool that helps to consolidate the trust-based relationships between caregivers, carers and their families. This telemedicine solution facilitates medical expertise at the bedside at any time, which is a first, in addition to the arrival of doctors in ORPEA facilities", explains Jean-Claude Brdenk, Chief Operating Officer for the ORPEA group, and Xavier Maurin, Chairman of Nomadeec.

An all-in-one solution that integrates emergency medicine

In terms of medical emergencies for seniors, care at all times is a major challenge, especially at night and on weekends. The solution chosen by ORPEA avoids unnecessary hospitalisation and travel for residents, thus enhancing their comfort and quality of life, while facilitating the daily life of healthcare teams.

Nomadeec is intended for all healthcare professionals working in the field, outside the hospital or in a facility.

Nomadeec is a mobile telemedicine platform that has the major feature of combining emergency medicine. Twenty remote control centres for the emergency services already have the solution, as do several university hospitals in major cities. It is a mobile solution for clinical examination or connected assessment that is both compact and lightweight.

A teleconsultation and tele-expertise solution integrated into the care process

This solution provides a means of developing new services within healthcare facilities in addition to regular visits by physicians to residents of retirement homes.

The use of telemedicine for tele-consultation by video conference (for certain prescription renewals made remotely by the attending physician, for example) and tele-expertise (to benefit from rapid access to a specialist opinion from a cardiologist or dermatologist, for example) does not modify the care pathway, but makes it easier to manage, in particular by improving the time required for treatment, as well as the effectiveness of communications between doctors and carers, since the reports are immediately available in the care file.

Indeed, the application automatically generates easy-to-understand documents and customisable letters that allow the tracking of the entire care process. All data is secure, time-stamped and stored, or shared with other professionals involved.

A mobile solution for healthcare professionals

Each health professional can carry out an assessment in line with their skills, which can be shared in real time. This assessment is carried out very quickly thanks to the connected medical devices, and is supplemented with a lot of additional information, photos and videos. It can then be securely shared with a remote expert physician through a dedicated application.

"Our ambition is to roll out Nomadeec in all of our 354 French facilities by 2022. We chose a solution that is very easy to use, allowing telemedicine to be part of the daily practice of care in facilities," added Jean-Claude Brdenk.

About ORPEA (www.orpea-corp.com)

Founded in 1989, ORPEA is one of the major world leaders in long-term care, with a network of 950 facilities comprising 96,577 beds (17,388 of which are under construction) across 14 countries, which are divided into five clusters:

France Benelux: 484 facilities/42,625 beds (of which 4,514 are under construction)

Central Europe: 238 facilities/25,419 beds (of which 4,389 are under construction)

Eastern Europe: 125 facilities/12,917 beds (of which 2,817 are under construction)

Iberian Peninsula/Latin America: 102 facilities/15,476 beds (of which 5,668 are under construction)

Rest of the world: 1 facility/140 beds

ORPEA is listed on Euronext Paris (ISIN code: FR0000184798) and a constituent of the SBF 120, STOXX 600 Europe, MSCI Small Cap Europe and CAC Mid 60 indices.

