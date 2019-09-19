Anzeige
Mehr »
Lynx Broker
Login
Donnerstag, 19.09.2019 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 610 internationalen Medien

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: 575626 ISIN: FR0000184798 Ticker-Symbol: OPA 
Tradegate
18.09.19
16:53 Uhr
108,20 Euro
-0,40
-0,37 %
Branche
Gesundheitswesen
Aktienmarkt
CAC Mid 60
EURONEXT-100
1-Jahres-Chart
ORPEA Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
ORPEA 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
108,30
108,80
08:31
108,00
109,10
08:31
Firmen im Artikel
5-Tage-Chart
ORPEA
ORPEA Chart 1 Jahr
Unternehmen / AktienKurs%
ORPEA108,20-0,37 %