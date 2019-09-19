Metz, a German manufacturer of premium televisions, has won the 'AIoT Innovation Gold Award' of IFA Product Technical Innovation Award at the world renowned Internationale Funkausstellung Berlin (IFA) show. With over 80 years in manufacturing TV, the German TV manufacturer demonstrates its innovation with its superior AIoT system Swaiot.

At this year's IFA exhibition, Metz exhibits its latest concept TVs including Metz Fineo OLED TV (65-inch model), Metz Topaz OLED TV (77-inch model), 8K OLED TV (88-inch model), 8K LED TV (120-inch model), as well as the brand's first-ever transparent TV, which deliver a first-class picture and sound quality powered by state-of-the-art technology including Dolby Atmos and Dolby Vision.

Metz's leadership in AIoT and smart living was awarded the 'AIoT Innovation Gold Award', jointly issued by IDG (International Data Group) and GIC/AHK (the German Chamber of Commerce and Industry and the German Chambers of Commerce Worldwide Network). The award recognizes how Metz has, by integrating AIoT and televisions, developed first-class TVs, and smart living experiences for consumers.

"We are thrilled to receive the 'AIoT Innovation Gold Award' as it reinforces our enduring commitment to innovation and product excellence," said Dr. Norbert Kotzbauer. "The pursuit of perfection is deeply rooted in Metz since we started our business in Germany 80 years ago. Quality has always been our top priority, and we will continue to uphold that spirit."

