La Défense, 19 September 2019, 8.30 a.m. (CEST) - Assystem S.A. (ISIN: FR0000074148 - ASY)

On 18 September 2019, HDL Development - which currently holds 61.34% of Assystem's capital and 77.45% of the voting rights attached to the shares issued by Assystem - entered into an agreement with Tikehau Capital and the Tikehau Preferred Capital venture capital fund (the "Sellers"), pursuant to which HDL Development has undertaken to buy back from the Sellers the remaining ordinary shares that they own in HDL Development (the "Buyback").

The Buyback is scheduled to take place in November 2019. The consideration to be paid by HDL Development to the Sellers for the Buyback will correspond to a cash payment plus a total of 657,895 Assystem shares, representing 4.2% of Assystem's capital (breaking down as 3.67% for Tikehau Capital and 0.53% for the Tikehau Preferred Capital venture capital fund).

Based on the information currently available, following the Buyback, Assystem's ownership structure (shares and exercisable voting rights) will be as follows:

% Shares Exercisable voting rights HDL Development(1) 57.14% 74.11% Free float 38.66%(2) 25.89% Treasury shares 4.20% -

HDL Development is a holding company controlled by Dominique Louis (Assystem's Chairman and Chief Executive Officer), notably through HDL, which itself holds 0.35% of Assystem's capital. Including (i) 0.35% held by HDL, and (ii) the 3.67% and 0.53% stakes that will be held by Tikehau Capital and the Tikehau Preferred Capital venture capital fund.

Assystem is an international engineering group. As a key participant in the industry for over 50 years, the Group supports its clients in managing their capital expenditure throughout their asset life cycles. Assystem S.A. is listed on Euronext Paris.

