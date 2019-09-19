Better Collective A/S: Better Collective enters into strategic commercial partnership with The Daily Telegraph

Regulatory release 28/2019



Better Collective enters into strategic commercial partnership with The Daily Telegraph

Better Collective signs an agreement with The Daily Telegraph to deliver its innovative technology and commercial content for sports betting and casino.

Better Collective, the world's leading developer of digital platforms for bookmaker information, iGaming communities, and betting tips, is joining forces with The Daily Telegraph to bring the best in commercial sports betting and casino content to the UK market. The deal is for the delivery of services across non-editorial products including iGaming.

The commercial content partnership includes Better Collective (NASDAQ: BETCO) delivering its innovative technology and content for sports betting and casino to educate and empower the UK audience of online bettors and help them navigate in a market of rapid growth. The UK constitutes the largest online betting market in the World and is projected to grow fast in coming years; from October 2017 through September 2018, online gambling had a gross gaming yield of 5,6 billion GBP and a market share of almost 40% of the total UK gambling spend. The UK market is already a key market for Better Collective with long standing relationships with most of the UK operators.

The commercial relationship, which will be co-branded with Better Collective's flagship product bettingexpert.com, provides Better Collective with an additional marketing channel to operate, market, and manage customer contacts to the betting and casino operators holding UK betting licenses. The details of the financial terms remain undisclosed; however, The Daily Telegraph will receive a fixed license payment and all future revenue generated will be split between the parties balanced in favour of Better Collective.

Jesper Søgaard, CEO of Better Collective:

"Better Collective is all about transparency. We aim to make sports betting and gambling entertaining, transparent and fair, and a partnership with a world class brand like The Daily Telegraph allows us to empower millions of UK online bettors. This innovative commercial partnership - in my mind - very well illustrates the future of the fierce media market. I think we will see more ventures like this, and we will definitely be able to benefit from each other's expertise. I am very proud that The Telegraph Media Group has chosen us to assist them in developing their business."

Nicolas Gaertner, Managing Director, Commerce at The Daily Telegraph:

"We are excited to be partnering with Better Collective and look forward to a prosperous commercial relationship for years to come."

In connection with the transaction, Better Collective has established a new office in Stoke, UK that will be run by Karl Pugh, Head of Business Development. The media partnership division will be headed by former editor in chief of Metroxpress Denmark, Simon Hovmand-Stilling, who joined Better Collective late 2018 as Director for Group Media.

Contacts

CEO: Jesper Søgaard

Investor Relations: Christina Bastius Thomsen +45 2363 8844, investor@bettercollective.com

Press: Morten Kalum +45 23 49 10 09, mkalum@bettercollective.com

This information is such information as Better Collective A/S is obliged to make public pursuant to the EU Market Abuse Regulation. The information was submitted for publication, through the agency of the contact persons set out above, at 8:30 am CET on September 19, 2019.

About Better Collective

Better Collective'svision is to empower iGamers through transparency and technology - this is what has made them the world's leading developer of digital platforms for betting tips, bookmaker information and iGaming communities. Better Collective's portfolio includes more than 2,000+ websites and products, among other bettingexpert.com, the trusted home of tips from expert tipsters and in depth betting theory. Better Collective is headquartered in Copenhagen, Denmark, and listed on Nasdaq Stockholm (BETCO).

About The Daily Telegraph

The Telegraph's mission is to deliver quality, trusted, award-winning journalism, 24 hours a day and across all the platforms our customers use - digital and print. Our portfolio includes The Telegraph website and app, The Daily Telegraph and The Sunday Telegraph print titles and The Telegraph Edition app. Recently named as the UK's leading quality news brand, our digital content reaches more than 25 million users across the UK (UKOM MMX MP).



