Air Liquide (Paris:AI) announces the launch of Qlixbi, a breakthrough packaged gas offer including a new generation of gas cylinder and a suite of digital solutions designed to revolutionize the customer experience in welding. Developed in collaboration with more than 700 welding customers, this innovation will improve the way they use and manage gases in their daily operations.

Qlixbi will turn the act of welding into a user-friendly experience by making it easier, faster and safer, thanks to a mix of mechanical and digital innovations. These will provide welders and welding shops with insights to help optimize their operations and increase efficiency. The main advantages of Qlixbi include:

Simplicity and speed (Click Weld) with a revolutionary connector that clicks the welding station to the gas cylinder three times faster, without additional tools, as well as safer and easier maneuvering with a new ergonomic wheel

that clicks the welding station to the gas cylinder three times faster, without additional tools, as well as safer and easier maneuvering with a Supply continuity thanks to a reserve indicator on the cylinder combined with an IoT system that shows remotely when it is low in gas and replenishes stock automatically as per each user pattern;

thanks to a reserve indicator on the cylinder combined with an IoT system that shows remotely when it is low in gas and replenishes stock automatically as per each user pattern; A digital application which allows job files and status sharing as well as information tracing, supporting better collaboration within welding shops.

Qlixbi was developed through a design thinking approach involving Air Liquide's Research and Development teams from its Paris Innovation Campus, as well as Air Liquide Industrial Merchant operations and customers

Guy Salzgeber, Executive Vice President and member of the Air Liquide Group Executive Committee supervising Industrial Merchant World Business Line and Innovation commented: "Our new welding offer, Qlixbi disrupts a more than a hundred years old business. It has been developed with more than 700 customers. This showcases Air Liquide's customer-centric transformation strategy, which leverages innovation and digital to deliver profitable growth and create value for the customers in the long term."

Air Liquide's Industrial Merchant Business Line

Air Liquide's Industrial Merchant Business Line delivers industrial gases and innovative solutions, including application technologies, equipment and services. From independent professionals to large industrial companies, our 35 000 employees serve over 2 million customers daily across 75 countries. In 2018, revenues were 9,181 million.

A world leader in gases, technologies and services for Industry and Health, Air Liquide is present in 80 countries with approximately 66,000 employees and serves more than 3.6 million customers and patients. Oxygen, nitrogen and hydrogen are essential small molecules for life, matter and energy. They embody Air Liquide's scientific territory and have been at the core of the company's activities since its creation in 1902.

Air Liquide's ambition is to be a leader in its industry, deliver long term performance and contribute to sustainability. The company's customer-centric transformation strategy aims at profitable growth over the long term. It relies on operational excellence, selective investments, open innovation and a network organization implemented by the Group worldwide. Through the commitment and inventiveness of its people, Air Liquide leverages energy and environment transition, changes in healthcare and digitization, and delivers greater value to all its stakeholders.

Air Liquide's revenue amounted to 21 billion euros in 2018 and its solutions that protect life and the environment represented more than 40% of sales. Air Liquide is listed on the Euronext Paris stock exchange (compartment A) and belongs to the CAC 40, EURO STOXX 50 and FTSE4Good indexes.

