Placement in The Sunday Times Hiscox Tech Track 100 validates company momentum, driven by customer growth, expanded partner network and growing, global team

Decibel, the leader in digital experience intelligence, continues its impressive momentum by breaking onto The Sunday Times Hiscox Tech Track 100 list at No. 14, a ranking of Britain's 100 fastest growing private tech companies. The company placed due to its impressive 165% increase in annual sales over the past three years. This latest milestone comes on the heels of a significant last few months for the global company, which experienced a 33% year-over-year increase in customers, launched referral and reseller programs for solution partners and opened three offices in Europe and the U.S. to support demand of its Digital Experience Intelligence platform.

"As the C-suite continues to recognize how crucial it is to deliver flawless customer experiences on their digital properties, the market is moving in our favor," said Ben Harris, CEO and co-founder, Decibel. "Yet we won't rest on those laurels. We are proud of the innovations and ROI that we continue to develop and deliver to our customers, and to be named among the breakthrough technology companies on the Tech Track 100."

The Tech Track 100 is an annual review of Britain's private technology, media and telecoms companies with the fastest-growing sales. This is the first year that Decibel has been named to the list, joining likeminded technology disruptors in the U.K., like Revolut, Bizuma and Global-e. The Tech Track 100 was published in The Sunday Times and winners will celebrate at the awards dinner in November.

Decibel's momentum is fueled by:

Global brands finding value in and increasing revenue because of digital experience intelligence: Decibel's ability to measure, benchmark and improve customer experiences on websites and apps through its proprietary Digital Experience Score (DXS) has caught the attention of leading brands around the world. This year, joining fantastic Decibel customers such as River Island, Air France-KLM and LEGO are Liverpool Victoria (LV), a U.K. insurance company serving five million customers, and IG, a leading investment platform. Customers are finding so much value from Decibel's platform that the company continues to maintain a customer retention rate exceeding 90% and experienced a 33% year-over-year increase in number of customers.

: Decibel has developed a number of new relationships with regionalized technology vendors and agencies in order to strengthen opportunities and provide a more personalized service to new clients and prospects abroad. Decibel now has partners in countries including Germany, France, Italy, Belgium, Sweden, Portugal and more, some of which manage clients around the globe. The partner program has also come to life through the expansion of Decibel's Premier Partnership with Adobe, in which Decibel's DXS data can now be deployed across six different products in the Adobe Experience Cloud suite. Opening offices in Madrid, Berlin and San Francisco: To support Decibel's innovation, the team has been growing rapidly both in its London headquarters and abroad. The company experienced a 67% increase in employee headcount over the past year and introduced new roles, including localized sales directors and UX designers. With its impressive growth, Decibel opened offices in San Francisco, Berlin and Madrid, and moved into larger spaces in Boston and Denver.

For more information about Decibel or to join the team, visit: www.decibelinsight.com.

About Decibel

Decibel provides real-time intelligence that enables businesses to measure and improve online customer experiences at scale.

Pioneering the world's first technology designed specifically to quantify experiences, Decibel's Digital Experience Intelligence platform captures unique experience data, enriched by machine learning, to reveal digital body language, understand user state of mind and pinpoint problem areas on your website, web applications and native apps.

Our go-to, universal metric for measuring experiences online, the Digital Experience Score (DXS), automatically rates the quality of experiences and can be segmented across your entire digital offering and audience for immediate insight into where the biggest wins lie. This intelligence powers best-in-class forensic tools that allow digital teams to investigate exactly how and where to optimize for better experiences. Built on a flexible, fast, open API, Decibel makes it easy to integrate and export smart experience data to enrich your entire stack or model in-house.

The world's largest companies including LEGO, British Airways and AllState Insurance use Decibel to discover opportunities to transform digital experience, drive brand loyalty and grow their businesses. Find out more at www.decibelinsight.com.

