Cargotec Corporation: MacGregor secures orders worth more than EUR 20 million for projects in Europe and Asia

MacGregor, part of Cargotec, has secured orders to provide MacGregor products to a Naval project in Europe and TTS products to a RoRo project in Asia. The total order value is more than EUR 20 million and the contracts include ramps, car deck and lifting platform equipment. The orders were booked into Cargotec's third quarter 2019 order intake, with deliveries planned to commence during the third quarter of 2020 and completed during the first quarter of 2027.

"Following the recent acquisition of TTS, we are very pleased that our Naval and RoRo customers have demonstrated their confidence in the knowledge and expertise of MacGregor and TTS through placing these significant contracts with us," says Magnus Sjöberg, Senior Vice President, Cargo Handling and RoRo, MacGregor. "We are continuing to focus on our customers' needs and ways to create additional value for them through the combined capabilities of MacGregor and TTS," says Björn Rosén, Vice President, TTS RoRo Cruise Navy Business Unit, MacGregor.



