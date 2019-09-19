ThreeKit: Threekit Launches into EMEA Region with New Paris and London Offices

New offices expand Threekit's presence in EMEA to meet growing demand for product images and 3D

LONDON, Sept. 19, 2019, a visual customer experience company, today announces their launch into Europe, the Middle East and Africa (EMEA) with the opening of their offices in Paris and London. The launch will empower companies throughout EMEA to create 3D, photorealistic images and augmented reality visuals from just a single design file.



Threekit in EMEA will be led by Director Franck Devaux, who joins Threekit after having contributed to successfully establishing Salesforce France, driving 30X growth in the French Enterprise & CAC40 market.

'I'm honoured to have this opportunity,' Devaux says. 'With retail ecommerce sales in the five largest EU countries expected to surpass $400 billion in 2022, the market is growing fast. And with that, so are customer expectations. Threekit are on the cutting edge of bringing companies into this new reality.' Devaux is joined by Katy Collins, managing market development from London.

Threekit's platform creates lifelike images and 3D that are 100 times less expensive than traditional photography and can decrease returns by as much as 80 per cent, while increasing conversions by up to 40 per cent. The Threekit platform has three products, which will be showcased this month at Paris Retail Week and Ecommerce Expo London:

Virtual Photographer - Creates thousands of product images from a single design file, so companies can provide buyers with a view of every possible colour, feature and combination.

3D Configurator - Designs 3D images that can be rotated in any direction and can be configured with different features, colours and textures. This allows for a high level of customer interaction.

Augmented Reality - Allows customers to use their phone cameras to see what a product would look like in real life, thus increasing buyer confidence.

'We're thrilled to bring Threekit into the ecommerce ecosystem growing in the region,' says Godard Abel, Threekit chairman and leader behind enterprise software companies BigMachines, Steelbrick and G2. 'More EMEA companies want to deliver an exceptional visual experience, and Threekit - with its highly experienced team - is offering an enterprise-grade platform unlike like any currently in the market. The company is uniquely positioned to help brands provide remarkable customer experiences.'

Threekit's leadership team are experienced in international markets: the company's innovation lab is based in Ottawa, Canada, and Threekit President and Chief Operations Officer Joachim Klein ran the EMEA operations for pricing software company BigMachines from 2000 to 2014. In addition, the company already work with a number of European retailers, such as CÎROC UK, Bamford Watch Department and Oak Beams Direct.

About Threekit

Threekit is the only software platform that enables companies to create 3D, photorealistic images, and augmented reality with just a single design file. When buyers can see products represented realistically, they are more engaged, their trust is higher, and they are more likely to have the confidence to buy those products. Using technology developed by 15 years of experience creating visual effects for blockbuster films, Threekit's platform creates 2D, 3D, and augmented reality visual assets, and allows those assets to be sent to stores in just a few clicks.

Earlier this year, Threekit raised $10 million in investment led by serial entrepreneur Godard Abel. Brands that currently use Threekit's technology include Crate & Barrel, Steelcase, and CÎROC UK. Threekit is headquartered in Chicago with a technology innovation center in Ottawa. For more information, please visit Threekit.com .

Media Contact

Jillian Smith, jillian@propllr.com, 330-794-3008