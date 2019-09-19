Weekend Unlimited Inc.: Weekend in Final Development of Hemp Derived CBD Product Line for Online and Retail Sales In USA

WKND! Wellness Line Will Deliver USA Nationwide Reach with Robust Hemp Derived CBD Product Line

VANCOUVER, BC / ACCESSWIRE / September 19th, 2019 / Weekend Unlimited Inc. ("Weekend" or the "Company") (CSE: POT - FSE: 0OS1 - OTCQB: WKULF)) a lifestyle cannabis company, is pleased to announce it will enter the hemp derived CBD space with its WKND! Wellness product line for online and retail distribution and sales.

"WKND! Wellness is an online and retail CBD product portfolio that has been in development for months as we identified this as a lucrative and important strategy to grow the brand where we can scale to demand," said Chris Backus, Weekend President and CEO. "We have developed and formulated a comprehensive product offering coupled with a multifaceted online marketing program to drive awareness and sales as we enter the final stages to launch with online sales by November 2019."

WKND Wellness Highlights:

WKND! wellness will launch its hemp derived CBD portfolio with 4 products, including Body Butter, Full Spectrum Tincture, Cooling Gel, and Capsules, representing the top selling product types in the hemp derived CBD industry

Products are made in the USA

WKND! Wellness Products are Good Manufacturing Process (GMP) certified

Products are 3rd party lab tested for purity and potency

WKND! Wellness Products will be sold online and in retail stores and will be available in all legal states

Customers will be able quickly and easily purchase through our mobile-optimized website using major credit cards

WKND! Wellness brand will be promoted in association with social media influencers, through digital ads, and affiliate relationships

Manufacturing and fulfilment system is capable of scaling up to accommodate thousands of orders per day

Launching the WKND! Wellness online CBD portfolio extends the Company's presence and market penetration significantly. Weekend Unlimited's WKND! Wellness CBD products are all hemp derived and aimed at consumers living active lifestyles, including women who make health and wellness decisions for themselves and their families.

About Weekend Unlimited Inc.

Weekend Unlimited is a lifestyle-based recreational cannabis company. The Company is developing premium products designed to deliver life's highs, anytime, anywhere. With a presence in both the U.S. and Canada - and a unique entertainment and education division (Weekend Live!), Weekend Unlimited is well-positioned to launch and scale the brands that will define recreational cannabis. Learn more at www.weekendunlimited.com

