Regulatory News:
GETLINK S.E. (Paris:GET):
The Board of Directors has today acknowledged Giovanni Castellucci's resignation as non-executive director of Getlink SE as a result of his resignation from the Atlantia group
View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20190919005261/en/
