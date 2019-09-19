Regulatory News:

GETLINK S.E. (Paris:GET):

The Board of Directors has today acknowledged Giovanni Castellucci's resignation as non-executive director of Getlink SE as a result of his resignation from the Atlantia group

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20190919005261/en/

Contacts:

For UK media enquiries

John Keefe on 44 (0) 1303 284491

Email: press@getlinkgroup.com

For other media enquiries

Anne-Laure Desclèves on +33(0)1 4098 0467

For investor enquiries

Jean-Baptiste Roussille on +33 (0)1 40 98 04 81

Emailjean-baptiste.roussille@getlinkgroup.com

Michael Schuller on +44 (0) 1303 288749

Email:Michael.schuller@getlinkgroup.com