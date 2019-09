Having reported H119 financials, ASIT's main focus remains on the results of the second Phase III study of gp-ASIT+ for the prevention of grass pollen allergy. These are expected towards the end of 2019 and the H119 results reflected an increased cash burn of €6.0m (vs €4.1m in H118) on the back of the ongoing study. The first tranche of the €9.225m convertible bond, which funds ASIT through the trial results, closed in July.

