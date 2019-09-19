2019 Marks ClearView's 3rd recognition as a Leader in the Magic Quadrant for Business Continuity Management Program Solutions, Worldwide

ClearView today announced that it has again been named by Gartner as a Leader in the Magic Quadrant for Business Continuity Management Program Solutions, Worldwide.

ClearView President of EMEA APAC, Global Chief of Strategy, Charles Boffin, commented, "We are delighted that we have once more been recognised as a Leader, as we continue to focus on our core principles of delivering a sophisticated and functionally-rich platform in a way that makes it easy to use and intuitive for all users, irrespective of role in an organisation. We believe our placement in the Leaders quadrant demonstrates our ongoing commitment to innovation and exceptional customer service; this is why we remain a key player globally in this field."

Gartner clients and subscribers can access the report here1

1Gartner "Magic Quadrant for Business Continuity Management Program Solutions, Worldwide," David Gregory, Roberta Witty, 12 September 2019. *This Magic Quadrant report was previously titled "Magic Quadrant for Business Continuity Management Planning Software, Worldwide" in 2016, and "Magic Quadrant for Business Continuity Management Planning Software" in 2014.

Gartner Disclaimer Gartner does not endorse any vendor, product or service depicted in its research publications, and does not advise technology users to select only those vendors with the highest ratings or other designation. Gartner research publications consist of the opinions of Gartner's research organization and should not be construed as statements of fact. Gartner disclaims all warranties, expressed or implied, with respect to this research, including any warranties of merchantability or fitness for a particular purpose.

About ClearView

ClearView helps organisations develop and maintain robust Business Continuity programs in order to establish resilient operations and respond rapidly and effectively to incidents, providing protection for their people, customers and reputation. Business Continuity and the development of organizational resilience is a complex process. With our best-in-class software and advisory services, we commit to 'Make the complicated simple' for our clients, so that they can quickly and easily build a strategic, effective, and future-proofed Business Continuity Management System that is firmly embedded across the entire organisation. This provides protection for all stakeholders including clients and employees; and ensures that a strong reputation is maintained in the face of adverse events. ClearView became part of Assurance Software, Inc. in January of 2019. For more information, please visit www.clearview-continuity.com.

About ASI (Assurance Software, Inc.)

With two solution brands, Assurance and ClearView, ASI is the leading global provider of business continuity software and services. The company is recognized for its deep domain expertise, customer-focused delivery, and exemplary customer service.

