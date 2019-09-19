MIT scientists claim to have created a material 10 times more black than anything witnessed to date. It is said to be able to absorb more than 99.96% of incoming light and reflect 10 times less light than other superblack materials. The invention may be interesting for the development of black silicon PV technology and carbon nanotube-based solar cells.Scientists from MIT have developed a material made of vertically aligned carbon nanotubes which they claim is the blackest on record. According to the findings of a study published in ACS-Applied Materials and Interfaces, the patented carbon nanotube ...

Den vollständigen Artikel lesen ...