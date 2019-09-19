ZOZEN SZS gas-fired steam boilers work together with Austrian Lenzing Group to promote green development

WUXI, China, Sept. 19, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Recently, ZOZEN boilers, who is adhering to the concept of green development, reached a cooperation on environmentally-friendly gas-fired steam boiler projects with the Austrian fabric giant Lenzing Group. Both companies deepened sustainable development and achieved mutual benefit and win-win results.

As one of the world's carbon neutral enterprises, Lenzing Group has adopted a series of production measures to reduce emissions. Lenzing (Nanjing) Fiber Co., Ltd. is one of the production bases in China, mainly producing viscose fibers and differentiated chemical fibers. In the production process of fiber products, the stable heat source provided by the boiler will directly affect the strength, extension length, softness of fibers.

ZOZEN recommended SZS series gas-fired superheated steam boilers for Lenzing (Nanjing) Fiber. This series of steam boilers adopt large furnace design to ensure full combustion of fuels. With the advanced low NOx burners, the NOx emissions will be effectively controlled below 30mg/Nm3 .

Meanwhile, in order to improve the boiler thermal efficiency, ZOZEN installed the energy saving devices at the tail of the flue, the boiler thermal efficiency will reach over 98%.

During the field investigation of ZOZEN, ZOZEN's fully automated production lines, strict quality acceptance process and efficient 6S field management left a deep impression on the delegation of Lenzing Group.

ZOZEN completed the manufacturing inspection of the boiler within the agreed delivery period. currently, the boiler has been shipped to the construction site of Lenzing (Nanjing) Fiber.

Both Lenzing Group and ZOZEN are continuously practicing the concept of green and sustainable development, realizing the unification of economic benefits, environmental benefits and social benefits.

