Transform Customer Experience With Newgen at Sibos 2019, London

LONDON, Sept. 19, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Newgen Software, a global provider of automation platform managing content, processes, and communication, announced that it is participating as an exhibitor at Sibos, to be held at ExCel London, from 23rd-26th September 2019.

Banking subject matter experts from Newgen will be present at the Booth E141, exhibiting Newgen's solutions for payments built on its process automation platform. The payments solutions help organizations to deliver fast and secure electronic payments. The solutions are seamlessly integrated with back-office banking systems and external financial networks, for an effortless customer interaction.

Decision makers and influencers, attending this event, will also be able to experience Newgen's other banking solutions such as, trade finance, lending, and customer on-boarding. Using Newgen's solutions, banks can improve their agility and present a unified view to their customers, for a seamless experience.

"This event is an opportunity for the industry leaders to experience how Newgen's unified automation platform is helping banks transform their businesses. Our banking solutions, available on cloud or on-premises, are powered with modern technologies including RPA, AI/ML, social sensing, mobility & analytics, help businesses remain current and competitive," said Diwakar Nigam, MD and Chairman, Newgen Software.

Sibos is the global financial services networking event organized by SWIFT. The preeminent annual conference and exhibition connect more than 8,000 executives, decision makers and thought-leaders from financial institutions, market infrastructures, multinational corporations and technology partners. Sibos facilitates debate, networking and business collaboration that collectively shapes the future of payments, securities, cash management, and trade.

About Newgen Software Technologies (UK) Limited

Newgen Software is a global provider in banking process automation with more than 200+ banks and financial services institutions as its clients. Newgen's banking process management framework automates critical business processes for banking institutions across commercial lending, consumer lending, customer on-boarding, online account opening, trade finance, digital and mobile customer experience strategy. Newgen offers flexible on premise and cloud-based solutions to its banking customers.

