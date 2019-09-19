The global licensed sports merchandise market size is poised to reach USD 6.46 billion by 2023, according to a new report by Technavio, progressing at a CAGR of more than 4% during the forecast period.

The market is driven by the increasing awareness about fitness activities. In addition, design and material innovations leading to product premiumization are anticipated to further boost the licensed sports merchandise market during the forecast period.

The rising awareness about the benefits and importance of living a healthy lifestyle are encouraging consumers to participate in various sports and fitness activities that can keep them physically and mentally fit. In addition, the availability of social media fitness apps and fitness trackers are encouraging consumers to maintain their physical fitness. Thus, increasing awareness about fitness activities among people will fuel the growth of the licensed sports merchandise market.

Vendors in the market are constantly striving to bring new patterns and designs of licensed sports merchandise. This is mainly to cater to the evolving customer demand and the continuous changes in the fashion industry. Vendors are also focusing on introducing personalized and customized athletic wear to cater to the growing demand from the high-income customer base. All these factors are expected to stimulate the growth of the licensed sports merchandise market during the forecast period.

The report includes detailed profiles of the leading companies prominent vendors of the market:

adidas AG

Columbia Sportswear Co.

DICK'S Sporting Goods Inc.

Fanatics Inc.

G-III Apparel Group Ltd.

Market Segmentation by Product:

The Licensed sports merchandise Market can be broadly categorized into the following:

Apparel and footwear

Accessories and gifts

Toys and games

Others

Key Regions for the Licensed sports merchandise Market:

Featuring a breakdown of region wise market shares until 2019.

APAC

Europe

North America

South America

MEA

Some of the key topics covered in the report include:

Market Landscape

Market ecosystem

Market characteristics

Market segmentation analysis

Market Sizing

Market definition

Market size and forecast

Vendor Landscape

Vendors covered

Vendor classification

Market positioning of vendors

Competitive scenario

