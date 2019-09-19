HarbourVest Global Private Equity (HVPE) has recorded a 12-month rise in NAV (based on a preliminary figure at end-July 2019) of 8.7%, which is a solid beat versus the public benchmark. Over the last six months, HVPE remained a net investor deploying US$202m into HarbourVest funds (compared to US$139m distributions), mostly on the back of the real assets deal in February. We note that despite HVPE's limited UK portfolio exposure and long-term NAV outperformance vs UK equities, its short-term price returns are largely driven by the UK market sentiment.

