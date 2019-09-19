CTERA, the edge-to-cloud file services leader, announced today it has been shortlisted for two prestigious UK cloud IT awards, the CRN Channel Awards and Computing's annual Cloud Excellence Awards.

CTERA's award recognition in the UK is indicative of the continued global adoption of the CTERA Enterprise File Services Platform, which allows both enterprises and channel partners to seamlessly transition from traditional file storage systems and deliver secure and high-performance cloud-based solutions to end-users.

CTERA's finalist status in the CRN Channel Awards' Cloud Services Vendor of the Year category reflects the company's commitment to the UK distributors, VARs, and system integrators that leverage the CTERA platform to become cloud services providers. CTERA partners can deliver a unified suite of solutions for NAS replacement, file sharing and collaboration, and data tiering and archiving all from CTERA's cloud-native and multi-tenant platform. CRN Channel Awards winners will be announced on 14th November in London.

"The totality of the CTERA platform allows us to cater to a wide range of customer working environments such as remote offices, home offices, and mobile devices/roaming users," said Jonathan Bridges, CIO, Exponential-E. "We can quickly go to market and attract a diverse customer base that wants to modernize data infrastructure without compromising the privacy or performance of their data."

The CTERA Edge H Series Filer has been shortlisted for Hybrid Product of the Year in the Computing Cloud Excellence Awards, which will announce its winners tonight in London. The H Series offers faster, larger, and more versatile edge filers for modern remote and branch office environments, enabling customers meet emerging resource-intensive edge workloads and future-proof against storage sprawl. H Series filers provide local access and continuous data synchronization to a cloud-based global file system. The appliances have been selected for NAS replacement projects in many distributed enterprises around the world, including those with prominent locations in the UK.

"CTERA is very pleased to be named a finalist in two highly regarded awards in the UK," said Michael Amselem, CTERA Vice President of Sales, EMEA. "Our continued momentum in this region is driven by our ability to meet market demand for unified and secure edge-to-cloud file services, as well as our strategic alliances with the UK's leading technology and channel partners who deliver tremendous value in customers' NAS replacement initiatives."

About CTERA

With more than 50,000 connected sites and millions of corporate users, CTERA has pioneered next-generation enterprise file services, enabling organizations to harness the agility, scalability and cost efficiencies provided by cloud technology without compromising performance or security. Powered by the CTERA Global File System, the CTERA platform provides multi-cloud data management with full control over data residency, military-grade security and edge to cloud acceleration for both desktops and branch offices. CTERA is trusted by the world's largest companies, including leading banks, insurance companies, telecommunications companies, and many government organizations worldwide.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20190919005335/en/

Contacts:

CTERA UK Sales Contact

Terry Schoen

Strategic Account Manager, UKI

m. 07768844882

e. terry@ctera.com