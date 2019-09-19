Uberall, Inc.: Uberall & Trustpilot Unveil Integration to Make it Easier for Businesses to Manage Customer Reviews Across Multiple Locations

Trustpilot customers which also use Uberall can now manage & respond to feedback for every location directly through Uberall's all-in-one location marketing platform

SAN FRANCISCO, Sept. 19, 2019, the location marketing solution for businesses competing to attract and win local brick-and-mortar customers, today announced a new integration with Trustpilot , the leading independent review platform for companies to build trust with consumers. Clients which currently use Trustpilot and Uberall can now manage and respond to Trustpilot's new Local feedback from directly within Uberall, streamlining the reputation management for brands, while giving businesses a clearer overview of customer loyalty in every store or location.



Uberall is the global leader in location marketing technology. The company's all-in-one platform gives multi-location businesses central control of their digital presence and online reputation per location, providing a consistent and accurate digital brand footprint. By enabling businesses to easily manage interactions at the location-level in real-time, on 125+ digital platforms - including websites, mobile apps, store locators, search engines, maps, social media, and voice assistants - Uberall helps capture new customers and maximize revenue for every location.

"Eighty six percent of consumers are more likely to shop at a store that responds to reviews," said Peter Simpson, Global Head of Partnerships, Trustpilot.i "How you reply and how quickly you post responses is critical for positive online reputation and has significant influence on local search rankings. With that in mind, as our multi-location customer base has exploded, we wanted to broaden our review management ecosystem to make it even easier to evaluate, analyze and reply to consumer feedback from one centralized location. This is why we have partnered with Uberall, who is a proven leader in this space, with one of the most popular review management tools in the market."

Every month, consumers post more than one million reviews on Trustpilot. As a result, Trustpilot business customers can access deep insights and analytics from the review content to improve products and services, and to connect with their audiences at scale. With today's integration announcement, Trustpilot customers which also use Uberall will now be able to access, respond to and manage reviews within Uberall. In doing so, Trustpilot and Uberall are simplifying reputation management for business users, while ensuring timely and effective engagement with customers to strengthen brand awareness, customer loyalty and retention.

"This is an exciting partnership, as Trustpilot is one of the world's leading and most trusted review platforms," said Lex ten Veen, EVP Strategic Partnerships, Uberall. "They are widely-used by our customers, both on the channel partner and the brand side. By allowing Uberall users to analyze and respond to Trustpilot brand reviews directly, across locations, we streamline their review workflow and management process. This expands the high-value listings optimization and reputation services we offer and reinforces our identity as an all-in-one location marketing solution."

The integration is available to Uberall channel -- content, SEO and digital marketing agencies serving SMB and enterprise clients -- and brand customers through Uberall Control Center , the company's flagship product suite, and Uberall Engage , the company's reputation and customer review management product.

Uberall was founded to bridge the gap between online search and in-store purchases. In today's digital world, 88 percent of all consumers first search for products and services locally online before purchasing in-store.ii If a business does not have a consistent, rich, engaging digital brand footprint and reputation, buyers will never know they exist-nor will they trust the available information. Uberall's technology provides a consistent, accurate online presence and ecosystem that helps capture new business and support revenue growth.

About Uberall, Inc.

Uberall is the global leader in location management technology. Its flagship Location Marketing Cloud platform solution empowers the world's biggest brands to connect with their customers and turn online interactions into offline sales. Uberall gives businesses central control of their digital presence and online reputation, enabling them to easily manage brand interactions in real-time on all digital platforms-mobile, voice and desktop-across websites, mobile apps, store locators, search engines, maps, social platforms, and advertising networks. The Location Marketing Cloud provides a consistent, accurate digital brand footprint that helps businesses capture new customers and maximize revenue for every location.

Uberall is headquartered in Berlin, with additional offices in San Francisco, London, Paris, Amsterdam and Cape Town. Its clients include Fortune 500 companies and industry leaders from all over the world.

About Trustpilot

Trustpilot is the world's most powerful review platform - free and open to all. With more than 60 million reviews of over 300,000 domains, Trustpilot gives people a place to share and discover reviews of businesses, and we give every company the tools to turn consumer feedback into business results. Our mission is to bring people and businesses closer together to create ever-improving experiences for everyone. Trustpilot reviews are seen more than 3 billion times each month by consumers worldwide. With offices in Copenhagen, London, New York, Denver, Berlin, Melbourne and Vilnius, Trustpilot's 750 employees represent more than 40 different nationalities. For more information, visit https://www.trustpilot.com/ .

