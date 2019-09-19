The energy regulator has set a 15-year payment of $0.10/kWh for PV projects with a generation capacity of 10 kW-1 MW. The first auctions for large renewables projects are planned for early next year and will grant a fixed rate rather than a variable premium.Moldovan energy regulator ANRE has set new feed-in tariffs for solar, wind, biogas, biomass and hydroelectric projects developed under a 168 MW renewable energy scheme which is being implemented after a new clean energy law came into force in March 2018. The legislation - which transposed EU renewables directive 2009/28/EC - introduced net ...

