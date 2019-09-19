This Tech Stock Is Making a ComebackToday's chart highlights a tech stock that investors loved to hate: Snap Inc (NYSE:SNAP).Known for its image messaging and multimedia mobile app "Snapchat," Snap Inc is a technology and camera company based in Santa Monica, California. The company completed its initial public offering (IPO) on the New York Stock Exchange on March 2, 2017, raising $3.4 billion in the process.The popularity of the Snapchat app meant that a lot of people were watching this tech stock IPO, but Snap Inc's share price performance wasn't exactly stellar. Consider this: SNAP stock's IPO price was $17.00 per share; by the end of 2018,.

Den vollständigen Artikel lesen ...