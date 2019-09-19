Itron, Inc. Extends Recent Gains, Hits New 52-Week HighShares of Itron, Inc. (NASDAQ:ITRI) have been on a fabulous trajectory since the start of April, advancing approximately 60%. ITRI stock has been juiced by strong back-to-back financial results.In early August, Itron reported strong second-quarter results and increased its full-year guidance. Investors like the company's outlook for the second half of 2019 and have continued to lift Itron stock higher. Since the company announced its second-quarter results on August 5, its share price has increased 30%, hitting a new 52-week high of $75.65 on September 17.Despite the strong market-trouncing gains.

