Infiniti Research, a leading market intelligence solutions provider, has announced the launch of their latest article on how creating an unparalleled employee experience enables successful business transformation. This article sheds light on the meaning of employee experience (EX), why it is crucial for every modern organization to invest in building unique and valuable EX, and how they can achieve this.

Employee experience (EX) is the new competitive frontier for agile organizations that understand it is no longer enough to make only customer experience (CX) a corporate priority. EX encompasses everything that an employee experiences related to the organization. This can range from their first contact as a potential recruit to the end of employment tenure with the company. Employees who are confident and well-prepared are integral to fueling business transformations. Several top organizations are investing heavily into employee intelligence capabilities that give a better understanding of employee experience and expectations and the gaps in catering to them effectively.

How to improve employee experience

Use employee journey mapping

Employee journey maps show the various stages an employee goes through in their time with a company. This data enables companies to easily identify pain points and critical moments where employee feedback and action is required to bridge the gaps in the current and desired state.

Refine internal communication

The role of internal communications team is much more than merely disseminating company information. They play a crucial role in fostering a sense of community, encourage employees to work together for a common goal, and create a cohesive company culture. By doing so, employees will eventually become brand advocates for the company.

Provide manager training

Personal relationship plays a major role in fostering a better employee experience. This is especially true in the case of relationships shared by the employee and their superiors. When managers are unclear as to how they can better motivate or communicate with their employees, it causes loss of productivity and eventually ends with the employees looking for opportunities elsewhere. Manager training should teach delegation, interpersonal skills, time management, goal-setting, and effective ways to give feedback.

