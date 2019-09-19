Duos Technologies Group, Inc.: Duos Technologies to Exhibit at Railway Interchange 2019

Company Showcasing Automated Railcar Inspection Technology at Booth 4518

JACKSONVILLE, FL / ACCESSWIRE / September 19, 2019 / Duos Technologies Group, Inc. ( "Duos" or the "Company") (OTCQX:DUOT), through its operating subsidiary Duos Technologies, Inc., a provider of intelligent security analytical technology solutions, will be exhibiting at the 59th Annual Railway Interchange 2019, which is being held on September 22-24 in Minneapolis, MN.

The Company will be displaying its latest generation of automated intelligent inspection technologies including, but not limited to, its Railcar Inspection Portal (rip®) system, which provides 360-degree automated and semi-automated mechanical inspections of railcars. The rip® system delivers ultra-high definition imaging in combination with algorithmic analysis tools to perform mechanical and security inspections. The Company believes the many applications of this technology will be transformative to the rail industry. The Company is also displaying its latest innovation, the Track Intrusion Detection System (tids™), which utilizes advanced Artificial Intelligence (AI) to monitor transit facilities and right-of-way to detect and characterize the presence of people and objects on and around the track bed.

"Exhibiting at the RSSI conference is a tremendous opportunity for Duos to raise our profile within the rail community and get our solutions in front of relevant industry personnel who understand the value our technology holds," said Scott Carns, Executive Vice President and Interim COO. "We look forward to having the broader railroad industry and our partners witness our cutting-edge solutions and products. More specifically, we believe our newer innovations, which incorporate artificial intelligence for mechanical railcar inspection through our new truevue360TM division, are groundbreaking steps forward, representing the future direction of the industry."

Duos Technologies will be exhibiting at booth #4518. To learn more about Railway Interchange 2019, visit the event website, and to request a meeting with Duos management, please contact the company directly.

About Railway Interchange 2019

The annual Railway Interchange event is the largest gathering of members of the North American rail industry that focuses on technology trends for the rail industry. Attended by nearly 9,000 rail industry professionals from around the globe, this truly massive event showcases the latest technology, services, and research by members of the Railway Supply Institute (RSI), the Railway Engineering-Maintenance Suppliers Association (REMSA), and Railway Systems Suppliers, Inc. (RSSI). Railway Interchange also features technical presentations and discussions by the American Railway Engineering and Maintenance-of-Way Association (AREMA) and the Railway Supply Institute and its partner associations.

About Duos Technologies Group, Inc.

Duos Technologies Group, Inc. (OTCQX:DUOT), based in Jacksonville, Florida, through its wholly owned subsidiary, Duos Technologies, Inc., provides advanced intelligent security and analytical technology solutions with a strong portfolio of intellectual property. The Company's core competencies include intelligent technologies that combine machine learning, artificial intelligence and advanced video analytics that are delivered through its proprietary integrated enterprise command and control centraco® platform. The Company provides its broad range of technology solutions with an emphasis on mission critical security, inspection and operations within the rail transportation, retail, petrochemical, government, and banking sectors. Duos Technologies also offers professional and consulting services for large data centers. For more information, visit www.duostech.com.

