Beyond Commerce, Inc.: Beyond Commerce's Service 800 Recognizes bioMérieux with Award for 20 Years of Steady Commitment to Customer Experience Excellence

LAS VEGAS, NV / ACCESSWIRE / September 19, 2019 / Beyond Commerce, Inc. (OTC PINK:BYOC) (the "Company"), a provider of B2B internet marketing analytics, technologies and services, is pleased to announce that at its annual Service 800 conference for Customer Experience (CX) experts and clients held recently in Minneapolis, it has recognized bioMérieux for its continued high performance in customer experience metrics.

The Service 800 award recognizes client service organizations who have consistently scored at or above industry standards and benchmarks, who have demonstrated continued commitment to improving their customers' experiences, and who have contributed input and/or support of industry association benchmark efforts.

Beyond Commerce Chief Executive Officer Geordan Pursglove, commented, "This recognition is remarkable. Not only has this organization participated steadily in measurement programs designed to monitor customer satisfaction, customer loyalty and the overall customer experience; it has done so with lasting dedication to continual improvement. In our challenging service environment, performing at these high levels for 20 years proves its dedication to doing its absolute best for its customers."

Acknowledging the award for bioMérieux, Dan Biondo, Vice President Customer Support Operations - Americas, "Delivering a positive customer experience is important to the entire bioMérieux team. Our commitment to customer service excellence is a continuous improvement initiative that never ends. We start by listening to our customers and using their insight to evolve our priorities and improvements. Remaining vigilant to their needs with the highest level of quality is a part of our focus every day." The award was graciously accepted by bioMérieux employee, Chuck Wedemeier, Regional Field Service Manager, at the Service 800 Annual Conference.

Forty (40) IT and medical technology organizations contributed to Service 800's annual exchange of case studies and strategies around Customer Experience. Key topics included Building a Better CX System, Using Customer Feedback to Drive Revenue, and Best Practices in Measuring and Growing Customer Loyalty. The next Service 800 CX Exchange is planned for July 15-16, 2020 in Minneapolis.