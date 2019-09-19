Erkan Kemiksizgil is Featured in an Article on BusinessNewsInsight.com

In the Article, Kemiksizgil Shared What Shows He Thinks Business Owners Should Be Watching on Television

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / September 19, 2019 / Erkan Kemiksizgil, a full-time direct response marketer and online entrepreneur with 10 years of experience under his belt, is pleased to announce that he was recently featured in an article on BusinessNewsInsight.com.

To read the article, which is titled "Erkan Kemiksizgil Shares: What All Business Owners Should Be Watching On TV" in its entirety, please check out https://businessnewsinsight.com/2019/08/21/erkan-kemiksizgil-shares-what-all-business-owners-should-be-watching-on-tv/.

As Kemiksizgil noted in the article, he has a great deal of experience in creating and managing affiliate programs, as well as bringing new brands to life on the Internet. Over the past decade, he has helped to launch and oversee a number of businesses, both independently and with partners.

In the new article, Kemiksizgil listed six TV programs that he feels business owners should be watching. As he pointed out, these shows often do more than entertain the viewer; they can also provide entrepreneurs with helpful tips, advice and knowledge.

The first show that Kemiksizgil feels business owners should make part of their must-see TV lineup is "Silicon Valley."

"The series provides a clear scenario of what happens to startups in Silicon Valley. If you are in the technology business or interested in technology, you will find this very interesting since it involves a lot of tech topics," he told the author of the article, adding that the show also offers a lot of details about how to run a tech company.

Another TV show that receives high praise from Kemiksizgil is "Billions." As he noted, the American drama show highlights the clash between two powerful figures: attorney Chuck Rhoades and a leading hedge fund manager named Bobby "Axe" Axelrod. Unlike "Game of Thrones," Kemiksizgil feels that "Billions" shows a more realistic depiction of how power play works.

"It is about money and power, but more importantly, how inherently corrupting it is," he said.

"Shark Tank" is another TV show that Kemiksizgil feels business owners should definitely watch. During the popular program, budding entrepreneurs pitch their products to a panel of five judges who then decide whether or not to invest in the company.

"If you are a business owner, you can learn a lot from the show," he noted, adding that this includes the importance of knowing the numbers, including profit margins, inventory, manufacturing cost and customer acquisition cost, as well as negotiation tactics, business viability and profitability and trusting a gut instinct.

About Erkan Kemiksizgil:

Erkan Kemiksizgil has been a full-time direct response marketer and online entrepreneur since 2009. To learn more about Erkan, check out his personal website at https://erkankemiksizgil.com/.

Contact:

Erkan Kemiksizgil

erkankemiksizgil@gmail.com

(646)-889-2778

SOURCE: Erkan Kemiksizgil

View source version on accesswire.com:https://www.accesswire.com/560269/Erkan-Kemiksizgil-is-Featured-in-an-Article-on-BusinessNewsInsightcom