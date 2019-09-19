SpendEdge, a global procurement market intelligence firm, has announced the release of its Global Industrial Gases Market Procurement Intelligence Report.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20190919005334/en/

Global Industrial Gases Market Procurement Intelligence Report. (Graphic: Business Wire)

According to the forecasts, the industrial gases market is set to expect a spend growth of more than USD 30 billion between 2018-2023. Industrial gases serve as critical components in welding and cutting of metals. The growing indispensability of steel as one of the critical raw materials across industries such as automotive manufacturing, construction, oil and gas, and other machinery manufacturing will directly contribute to the spend growth of the industrial gases market. These gases are extensively used in metal processing functions of steel. Download the free sample of this industrial gases market procurement intelligence report to get granular insights into the cost drivers that are driving the market price in regions.

Despite predictions of spend growth, factors typical of regions will impact the industrial market price to a significant extent. Lack of insights into the same will result in excess procurement spend for buyers in this market. This procurement report focuses on specific sets of industrial gases sourcing and procurement strategies that are attuned to the dynamics of this market across regions. These strategies will not only aid buyers in setting their industrial gases spend management goals but will also guide them in achieving the same.

Insights into Industrial Gases Sourcing and Procurement Strategies

"Increasing oil and gas prices will have a direct impact on the industrial gases market prices as these utilities are critical for the operation of industrial gas suppliers," says SpendEdge procurement expert Tridib Bora.

Improving the sourcing and procurement process requires access to real-time insights. Request a free demo to access our ready-to-use procurement intelligence reports now!

Experts state that to tackle such as potential price rise one of the best industrial gases sourcing and procurement strategies is to negotiate with suppliers that can open avenues for buyers to optimize their spend and achieve their industrial gases spend management goals. For instance, engagement with suppliers who can implement gas generation systems at buyers' site. This will allow buyers achieve improved delivery time and cost-saving while also preventing emissions associated with truck delivery of gases.

Get more information on procurement strategies recommended by our experts that will help you optimize your spend amidst difficult market scenario.

Free Samples of Similar Intelligence Reports that Might Interest You:

Global Butane Market Procurement Intelligence Report

Global Fuel Oil Utilities Industry Procurement Market Intelligence Report

About SpendEdge:

SpendEdge shares your passion for driving sourcing and procurement excellence. We are the preferred procurement market intelligence partner for 120+ Fortune 500 firms and other leading companies across numerous industries. Our strength lies in delivering robust, real-time procurement market intelligence reports and solutions. To know more, https://www.spendedge.com/request-free-proposal

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20190919005334/en/

Contacts:

SpendEdge

Anirban Choudhury

Marketing Manager

US: +1 630 984 7340

UK: +44 148 459 9299

https://www.spendedge.com/contact-us