Alex Lee Mong Yang Launces Surge Advertising, an Advertising Agency That Will Revolutionize Digital Marketing

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / September 19, 2019 / Alex Lee Mong Yang, a Facebook branding and performance marketer, is pleased to announce the launch of his digital advertising company Surge Advertising.

To learn more about Alex and his approach to Digital Marketing, which combines branding and performance marketing to create brand-focused campaigns with the expert implementation of performance marketing, please check out https://alexleemongyang.com.

As a company spokesperson noted, Surge Advertising offers full scale digital marketing services for their clients; this includes online media buying, PPC, SEO, content creation, copywriting, video creation, graphic design, online reputation management, follow up sales and more. Although the company is based in Singapore, Lee and his team are working with clients from all over the world, and he specializes in eCommerce and Leadgen on Facebook.

"I have a dedicated team of visionaries who are highly experienced in sales and marketing at Surge Advertising and we are adept at bridging the gap between brand building, performance marketing, and the entire sales process," Lee said, adding that he and his team have already worked on successful 8-figure campaigns for a number of various industries - ranging from insurance, ecommerce, self development, health and beauty, education, renovation, interior design and many more.

For entrepreneurs who are looking for a reliable and trustworthy digital agency partner to help grow their business in an exponential way, Lee said Surge Advertising is ready and able to help. As he noted, as long as the entrepreneurs have brands that have a strong and positive vision, and they are willing to dream big on their success, Lee and his team want to work with them. As Lee noted, he has already helped many clients to achieve great results by integrating their brand components, like brand positioning, brand stories and brand attributes, with performance marketing that are results-driven and ROI focused.

"We are not just a typical digital agency where we guide you on digital side of things," Lee said, adding that his team also comes with experience of understanding the entire sales process.

"There are a lot of branding agencies that just spend money for the sake of getting your name out there, and there are a lot of performance agencies that just get you results and good ROI but in turn will sacrifice the brand name with too much spam and too aggressive marketing," Lee noted.

"My specialty is combining the best of both worlds, which integrates the relationship-building aspect into our ads for my clients' brands. Basically it's by creating ads that get your audience to know, like and trust your brand while utilizing direct response principles in performance marketing to ensure you are getting good ROI on your ad spend."

As Lee noted, this concept is based on building relationships with each client's future customers and selling to them based on performance-based principles, all based around using their brand as a vehicle

Lee is also excited to announce the upcoming expansion of his company's services to cater to clients in the ASEAN region; this includes Thailand, Indonesia, Singapore, Malaysia, Philippines, Vietnam, Brunei, Myanmar (Burma), Cambodia and Laos.

"We do not want to just offer a service, we want to be partners with our clients, and really help to surge them to a world-class brand with exponential revenue growth," Lee said.

"And based on our results with branding and performance marketing, I know that this is the way to go moving forward, to really help businesses take their brand and profits to the next level."

