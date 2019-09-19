Jacques Poujade is Featured in an Article on Entrepreneur-Resources.net

In the Article, Poujade Discussed Three Key Reasons Why Property Management Businesses are Currently Thriving

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / September 19, 2019 / Jacque Poujade, the Managing Partner for LendPlus, is pleased to announce that he was recently featured in an article on Entrepreneur-Resources.net.

To read the article in its entirety, please visit https://www.entrepreneur-resources.net/jacques-poujade-on-3-reasons-why-property-management-business-are-thriving.

In the article, Poujade discussed what he feels are the three main reasons why property management businesses are thriving. As a real estate expert, Poujade has a lot of knowledge about this subject, and he knows that in many cases, landlords will hire a property management business to help them manage their properties.

As Poujade noted, the first reason why this type of company is not slowing down any time in the near future is that rents continue to rise.

"It seems like more and more people are looking for rentals instead of trying to buy in their local area," Poujade noted, adding that that means the rent asking price is going to continue to go up, which is good news for any property management business out there trying to survive.

"A company that is able to manage properties will have a great opportunity to thrive with all the different rentals in a single market. It takes making some connections with local owners who are renting out, but that usually can happen over time."

Another reason Poujade feels that property management companies will continue to do well is due to the popularity of vacation rentals taking over the hotel industry. Rather than focus solely on available hotels, vacationers are now more frequently looking at vacation rentals.

"There are long-term rentals available for weeks and even months at a time, but there is also an option to go with short-term rentals as well," he said, adding that companies like Airbnb are really starting to make it possible for travelers to rent a home for just a day or two without any holdups.

Finally, Poujade noted, technology is definitely helping the property management industry to thrive. While in the past it was not as streamlined, today, everyone is a call away.

"The more things can be automated, the easier it is to be a property manager at any type of level," he said.

About Jacques Poujade:

Jacques Poujade has over 30 years of experience in the financial industry and currently serves as the Managing Partner for LendPlus, an alternative mortgage lender. Learn more about Jacques and see what he's up to by following him on Facebook at https://www.facebook.com/JacquesPoujade/.

Contact:

Jacques Poujade

info@lendplus.com

800-379-1328

SOURCE: Jacques Poujade

View source version on accesswire.com:https://www.accesswire.com/560272/Jacques-Poujade-is-Featured-in-an-Article-on-Entrepreneur-Resourcesnet