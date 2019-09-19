SAMPO PLC MANAGERS' TRANSACTIONS 19 September 2019 at 3:45 pm

Sampo plc: Managers' Transactions (Alsaker)

Sampo plc (business code 0142213-3) has received the following notification under Article 19 of the Market Abuse Regulation. Shares have been acquired in accordance with terms and conditions of the long-term incentive scheme 2014.

____________________________________________

Person subject to the notification requirement

Name: Alsaker, Knut Arne

Position: Other senior manager

Issuer: Sampo plc

LEI: 743700UF3RL386WIDA22

Notification type: AMENDMENT

Reference number: 743700UF3RL386WIDA22_20190917121748_4

Amendment comment:

Due to a technical error, the number of shares was misreported on 17 September 2019.

____________________________________________

Transaction date: 2019-09-13

Venue: NASDAQ HELSINKI LTD (XHEL)

Instrument type: SHARE

ISIN: FI0009003305

Nature of the transaction: RECEIPT OF A SHARE-BASED INCENTIVE OR REMUNERATION

Transaction details

(1): Volume: 1,809 Unit price: 38.1824 EUR

Aggregated transactions

(1): Volume: 1,809 Volume weighted average price: 38.1824 EUR

____________________________________________

Transaction date: 2019-09-16

Venue: NASDAQ HELSINKI LTD (XHEL)

Instrument type: SHARE

ISIN: FI0009003305

Nature of the transaction: RECEIPT OF A SHARE-BASED INCENTIVE OR REMUNERATION

Transaction details

(1): Volume: 1,816 Unit price: 38.0197 EUR

Aggregated transactions

(1): Volume: 1,816 Volume weighted average price: 38.0197 EUR

____________________________________________

In total, all acquisitions reported above are 3,625 shares.

SAMPO PLC



Jarmo Salonen

Head of Investor Relations and Group Communications

tel. +358 10 516 0030

Distribution:

Nasdaq Helsinki

London Stock Exchange

Financial Supervisory Authority

The principal media

www.sampo.com