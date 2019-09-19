Deposit Solutions, FinLab's largest fintech holding (which until recently made up nearly 30% of its NAV), has completed a new funding round with Deutsche Bank, which acquired a c 4.9% stake in the business. Although the deal volume is relatively small (and may be partially non-cash), we note that the transaction values Deposit Solutions at more than €1.0bn, which means it has now reached 'unicorn' status (ie a privately held company valued in excess of US$1.0bn) and has become one of the most highly valued fintech companies in Germany. We estimate that this translated into a significant write-up of FinLab's c 7% stake of over €40m (c €7.6/share).

