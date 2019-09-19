Habanos S.A. Presents Its World Premiere of the New Cohiba Brand Vitola, Novedosos in Spain

- Cohiba, the most prestigious Habanos brand in the world, will present exclusively the new vitola Novedosos on 21st of September in Spain; an event organised by the Club Pasion Habanos.

- Thisiconic Habanos brand created more than 50 years ago, introduces an unprecedented vitola within its portfolio with this new release.

HAVANA, Sept. 19, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Habanos, S.A. will launch the new vitola of the prestigious brand Cohiba, Novedosos (50 ring gauge x 156 mm length) in a world premiere through Tabacalera S.L.U, an exclusive Habanos, S.A distributor in Spain. With this new release, Cohiba introduces an unprecedented vitola into its portfolio that will only be distributed by La Casa del Habano and Habanos Specialists establishments.

Cohiba Novedosos' presentation will take place on 21st of September at the Museo del Traje's gardens in Madrid. This event, under the slogan inspired by the brand's exclusivity "Algo único" (Something unique), will be organised by the Club Pasion Habanos. Guests attending will not only have the privilege of tasting this Habano, but will also enjoy a unique experience sampling a wide selection of gourmet products, music and many other unexpected surprises.

On this occasion, Cohiba, the most prestigious brand in the world of tobacco with more than 50 years of history behind it, will present its exclusive production, Novedosos. These cigars are made "Totalmente a Mano con Tripa Larga" - Totally handmade with Long Fillerwith selected leaves from Vuelta Abajo*, the best tobacco-growing region in the world, in Pinar del Río*, Cuba, and produced by expert Cuban cigar rollers (torcedores). This release will be presented in a luxurious case designed especially for the brand, with a black glossy finish and Cohiba's characteristic grid pattern. Also, each of the Habanos has an additional ring that indicates its exclusive production for La Casa del Habano and Habanos Specialists stores.

Cohiba is the only Habanos brand in which three of the four types of leaves used in its elaboration, Seco, Ligero and Medio Tiempo undergo additional fermentation in casks. This special process translates into an aroma and flavour that can only be found in this brand.

With more than 50 years of history, Cohiba is the most prestigious brand in the world of tobacco. Created in 1966, for many years it was intended only as a gift for state officials, both national and international. Since then, it has been produced at the prestigious El Laguito factory in Havana. The brand lends its name to an ancient word used by the Taíno Indians, native inhabitants of the Island, to define the rolled tobacco leaves they smoked, and that Christopher Columbus first saw in Cuba in 1492. Cohiba was, therefore, the first name given to tobacco.

La Casa del Habano is an international network of franchised points of sale with over 148 stores in more than 50 different countries.

*Protected Appellations of Origin

