QuoteMedia to Present at the MicroCap Leadership Summit

PHOENIX, AZ / ACCESSWIRE / September 19, 2019 / QuoteMedia Inc. (OTCQB:QMCI), a leading provider of market data and financial applications, announced today it has been selected to present at the fourth annual MicroCap Leadership Summit, hosted by MicroCapClub, on Thursday, September 26, 2019, at the Westin Chicago Northwest Hotel in Itasca, Illinois.

Dave Shworan, will present to approximately 100 retail and institutional microcap investors. Mr. Shworan will also be meeting with existing and potential clients of QuoteMedia. The presentation will be accessible on the "Investor Relations" page of the QuoteMedia website, located at: https://www.quotemedia.com/corp/ir/.

For more information about the MicroCap Leadership Summit, please visit http://microcapclub.com/summit/

About MicroCapClub

MicroCapClub is an exclusive forum for experienced microcap investors focused on microcap companies (sub $300m market cap) trading on United States, Canadian, European, and Australian equity marketplaces. MicroCapClub was created to be a platform for experienced microcap investors to share and discuss stock ideas. Investors can join our community by applying to become a member or subscribing to gain instant view only access. MicroCapClub's mission is to foster the highest quality microcap investor Community, produce Educational content for investors, and promote better Leadership in the microcap arena. For more information, visit http://microcapclub.com

About QuoteMedia

QuoteMedia is a leading software developer and cloud-based syndicator of financial market information and streaming financial data solutions to media, corporations, online brokerages, and financial services companies. The Company licenses interactive stock research tools such as streaming real-time quotes, market research, news, charting, option chains, filings, corporate financials, insider reports, market indices, portfolio management systems, and data feeds. QuoteMedia provides data and services for companies such as the NASDAQ Stock Exchange, TMX Group (TSX Stock Exchange), Canadian Securities Exchange (CSE), FIS, U.S. Bank, Broadridge Financial Systems, Ridge Clearing, JPMorgan Chase, CI Financial, JitneyTrade, Hilltop Securities, HD Vest, Intrinsic Research Systems, Stockhouse, Zacks Investment Research, General Electric, Boeing, Bombardier, Business Wire, PR Newswire, FolioFN, Regal Securities, ChoiceTrade, Cetera Financial Group, Dynamic Trend, Inc., Qtrade Financial, CNW Group, Industrial Alliance, Ally Invest, Inc., Suncor, Virtual Brokers, Equities.com, Leede Jones Gable, Firstrade Securities, Motif Investing, First Financial, Cirano, Equisolve, Stock-Trak, Mergent, SNN Incorporated and others. Quotestream®, QModTM and Quotestream ConnectTM are trademarks of QuoteMedia. For more information, please visit www.quotemedia.com.

