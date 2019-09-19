The Small Form Factor Pluggable Double Density (SFP-DD) Multi Source Agreement (MSA) Group is pleased to announce the release of its first Management Interface Specification (MIS). The SFP-DD MIS may be used by 2-lane pluggable modules with host to module management communication based on a Two-Wire-Interface (TWI).

Developed to allow host and module software implementers to utilize a common code base across a variety of form factors, the SFP-DD MIS provides a set of core functionality that all modules must implement and a set of optional features whose implementation is advertised in the module memory map. This approach allows host software implementers to read and react to optional module capability advertisements while ensuring interoperability with all modules at a basic level.

SFP-DD MSA promoters include Alibaba, Broadcom, Cisco, Dell EMC, Finisar, HPE, Huawei, Intel, Juniper Networks, Lumentum, Mellanox, Molex and TE Connectivity. Contributors include Accelink, Amphenol, AOI, Foxconn Interconnect Technology, Fourte, Genesis, Hisense, Infinera, Innolight, Maxim Integrated, Multilane, Nokia, Senko, Source Photonics, US Conec and ZTE.

A characteristic common to all SFP-DD MIS compliant modules is that management data is transferred over a TWI, using a 256 byte addressable memory window, with mechanisms to dynamically page data of a much larger management memory space into the upper half of the host addressable memory window. SFP-DD MIS compliant pluggable modules are 2-lane module form factors.

"Working collectively with all the MSA members, we are pleased to introduce the SFP-DD MIS," said Scott Sommers, founding member and MSA chairman. "With this new release, the MIS will enable the adoption of the SFP-DD form factor as the next generation of SFP-DD modules, connectors and cage systems."

Many MSA members will be demonstrating SFP-DD at the upcoming European Conference on Optical Communication, Sept 23rd-25th in Dublin, Ireland. To download the SFP-DD management interface specification and drawings or to explore opportunities for becoming a contributing member, please visit the MSA website www.sfp-dd.com

Caution Concerning Forward-Looking Statements

We are disclosing forward-looking information so that investors, potential investors, and other owners can better understand the mentioned Companies' future prospects and make informed investment decisions. The information in this press release contains "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. These statements can be identified by the fact that they do not relate strictly to historical or current facts. Any forward-looking statement made by the Companies speak only as of the date on which it is made. The Companies are under no obligation to, and expressly disclaim any obligation to, update or alter their forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, subsequent events or otherwise.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20190919005071/en/

Contacts:

Christa Carroll

Senior Vice President

Outlook Marketing Services

630.408.9164

Christa@outlookmarketingsrv.com