39% higher density than competing modules;

Enables complete functional ATE in a 3U PXI chassis

Pickering Interfaces, a leading provider of modular signal switching and simulation for electronic test and verification, has launched a new 0.5Amp ultra-high-density PXI matrix module family that delivers up to 6,144 crosspoints. With a switching density 39% higher than competing devices, the 40-558 allows a complete functional ATE system to be housed in a single 3U PXI chassis, and the integrated BRIC design saves on valuable chassis slots compared to standard PXI matrix modules.

Part of Pickering Interfaces' BRIC large PXI Matrices range, the new 40-558 modules are available in two, four or eight-slot widths for matrix sizes between 64x16 and 1,008x6. The modules are fitted with high quality, ruthenium-sputtered reed relays manufactured by sister company, Pickering Electronics which feature a very long life with good low-level switching performance and excellent contact resistance stability. Automatic isolation relay switching maximizes bandwidth and reliability. Spare relays are included with the module to facilitate easy maintenance with minimum downtime.

The BRIC's internal high performance screened analog backplane minimizes the complexity and cost of cable assemblies; Pickering has a range of standard cables available for the 40-558 and can construct custom cables for all its PXI modules. A choice of 6, 8, 12 and 16 pole analog bus widths and dual analog bus options are available.

"This is industry's highest density reed relay PXI solution," said Keith Moore, CEO at Pickering Interfaces. "By only using the highest quality Pickering instrument-grade reed relays, we are able to guarantee our matrices for three years. Engineers can be sure they are choosing a high reliability product to match their high reliability applications."

The 40-558 BRIC PXI matrix modules can be operated in Fast Mode via the VISA driver with multiple relay operation in one command or provide the convenience and simplicity of IVI drivers.

Extensive accessory support is available, including Pickering's Built-in Relay Self-Test (BIRST) and eBIRST Switching System Test tools which provide a quick and simple way of finding relay failures within the modules and Pickering's signal routing software, Switch Path Manager, allows easy programming of the BRIC matrix modules.

The 40-558 PXI matrix modules suit many industries; however, typical applications include automotive and aerospace ECU and semiconductor package testing. Dual analog bussing for the narrower matrix options enables completely separate matrices within a single module for parallel testing.

Further information is available at www.pickeringtest.com.

About Pickering Interfaces

Pickering Interfaces designs and manufactures modular signal switching and simulation for use in electronic test and verification. The company stands behind all of its manufactured products with a standard three-year warranty and guaranteed long-term product support. We offer the largest range of switching and simulation products in the industry for PXI, LXI, and PCI applications. To support these products, we also provide cable and connector solutions, diagnostic test tools, along with our application software and software drivers.

Pickering's products are specified in test systems installed throughout the world and have a reputation for providing excellent reliability and value. Pickering Interfaces operates globally with direct operations in the US, UK, Germany, Sweden, France, Czech Republic and China, together with additional representation in countries throughout the Americas, Europe and Asia. We currently serve all electronics industries including, automotive, aerospace defense, energy, industrial, communications, medical and semiconductor. For more information on signal switching and simulation products or sales contacts please visit www.pickeringtest.com.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20190919005492/en/

Contacts:

Pickering Interfaces

Kimberly Otte

kim.otte@pickeringtest.com

+1 978-455-0376

www.pickeringtest.com



Or agency:

Nick Foot

BWW Communications

+44-1491-636393

nick.foot@bwwcomms.com