Advanzeon Solutions, Inc.'s Wholly-Owned Subsidiary, Pharmacy Value Management Solutions, Inc., Announces New National Manager of Sales and Marketing

TAMPA, FL / ACCESSWIRE / September 19, 2019 / Advanzeon Solutions, Inc. (OTC PINK:CHCR) ("Advanzeon") announced today that its wholly-owned subsidiary, Pharmacy Value Management Solutions, Inc. (collectively, the "Company"), has appointed Kristen Whelan as National Manager of Sales and Marketing.

Whelan stands out in the field of sleep study services for her determination and tenacity. Consistently taking initiative to improve results, Whelan doubled business in a territory in less than 6 months while acting as Senior Healthcare Marketing Representative at Sleep Healers. Her passion for raising awareness of sleep apnea, as well as guiding others in overall health and wellness, makes her a valuable team member and leader. Whelan's 10 years of experience in the sleep study field combined with her experience in a high-profile Executive Assistant role make her a well-rounded addition to the Company.

Clark A. Marcus, the Company's Chairman and Chief Executive Officer, stated, "Kristen's deep understanding of physician and patient relations will offer a lot of insight to our team. We're excited to see her implement revolutionary strategic sales plans with our Company."

Whelan will support the Company's SleepMaster Solutions™ brand while in her new role. Whelan added, "I'm eager to educate physicians on the scale of support that SleepMaster Solutions™ can provide them, as the leading sleep apnea testing and treatment product in the USA. This can change their patients' lives."

About Advanzeon Solutions, Inc.

Advanzeon Solutions, Inc. (OTC PINK:CHCR) through its subsidiary, owns and operates the nation's most complete sleep apnea program, SleepMaster Solutions™ (the "Program"). Headquartered in Tampa, Florida, the Company's Program is available in all fifty states and Washington D.C. The Program focuses on personalized attention, flexibility, a commitment to high-quality services and innovative approaches that address both the specific needs of clients and changing healthcare industry demands. For more information, visit our website at www.advanzeon.com.

