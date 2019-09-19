A research team led by the University of Liverpool has developed a transparent conductive oxide material to replace tin with molybdenum. The results demonstrated better performance and potentially lower material costs than the transparent conducting layers used in today's commercial solar cells.A paper presented by scientists in the U.K. has demonstrated replacing tin with molybdenum in a transparent conductive oxide (TCO) layer could lead to devices that are both thinner and better performing than today's commercial solar technologies. In some solar cells, particularly thin film technologies, ...

Den vollständigen Artikel lesen ...