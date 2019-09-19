Food Processing Suppliers Association: Voting Now Open for the PROCESS EXPO Innovation Showcase People's Choice Awards

McLean, VA / ACCESSWIRE / September 19, 2019 / Dozens of exhibiting companies participating in next month's PROCESS EXPO submitted new products to be considered for the Innovation Showcase People's Choice Awards. Several editors from leading industry publications identified the finalists in each of the six categories and now attendees have the opportunity to select the winners which will be showcased at the event, taking place October 8-11 at McCormick Place in Chicago. Attendees can click here to vote and enter their email address for a chance to win a Google Home, which will be awarded before 5:00 pm on Thursday, October 10.

On Tuesday, October 8 at 2:00 pm, each of the 17 finalists will present to a select panel of food processor judges who will also vote for the Most Innovative Products. Attendees of PROCESS EXPO are invited to the presentations and will also be invited to judge all entries and enter their vote for the People's Choice Award. Voting ends at 3:00 pm on Thursday, October 10. For the schedule of presentations, click here.

"We appreciate the assistance of editors from National Provisioner, Prepared Foods, Food Processing, Snack Food & Wholesale Bakery, BAKERpedia, Food in Canada, Dairy Foods, Dairy Reporter, and others who helped us judge the products and identify the finalists," said Jarrod McCarroll, Chairman of the Food Processing Suppliers Association (FPSA) and President of Weber, Inc. "Now we invite our attendees to participate in the judging process by voting for the most innovative products in the People's Choice Award."

For details on the Finalists for the 2019 People's Choice Award, which are listed below, click here. To vote click here.

Active Integrated Motion Switch (Bakery, Grains, Nuts, Seeds, and Snacks)

BladeStop Bandsaw (Meat, Poultry, and Seafood)

Defender Bandsaw & Poultry Cutter (Meat, Poultry, and Seafood)

DSI 800 (Prepared Foods, Fruits, and Vegetables)

Emsys Drum Emptying Module (Beverages, Coffee Blends, and Juices)

Epzilon ZOX (Meat, Poultry, and Seafood)

FlexFlow Precision Spray Control System (Bakery, Grains, Nuts, Seeds, and Snacks)

FoodSafe Conveyance Workshop (Cheese, Dairy, Milk, and Yogurt)

FoodSafe Conveyance Workshop (Pet Food and Treats)

Foreign Material Inspection System (Meat, Poultry, and Seafood)

HydroClaw® Equipment and Tank Washing Nozzle Expansion (Beverages, Coffee Blends, and Juices)

OPTIMASS Coriolis Mass Flow Meter (Bakery, Grains, Nuts, Seeds, and Snacks)

PP20H Pressure Sensor (Cheese, Dairy, Milk, and Yogurt)

Ribbed V-Top Profile for Thermodrive (Prepared Foods, Fruits, and Vegetables)

Robotics (Prepared Foods, Fruits, and Vegetables)

ThinkTop® (Beverages, Coffee Blends, and Juices)

X-Ray Scanner (Cheese, Dairy, Milk, and Yogurt)

To register or for information on attending the show please visit https://www.myprocessexpo.com/. More information on PROCESS EXPO University click here. For more information regarding exhibiting at PROCESS EXPO 2019 contact Eliza Wetherill at eliza@fpsa.orgor (720) 552-1494.

The Food Processing Suppliers Association (FPSA) is a global trade association serving suppliers in the food and beverage industries. The Association's programs and services support member's success by providing assistance in marketing their products and services, overall improvement in key business practices and many opportunities to network among industry colleagues. Programs and services to achieve these objectives include PROCESS EXPO (industry leading trade show), electronic media marketing, education, market intelligence, research, and advocation of critical industry issues such as food safety, sanitary design of equipment, and global trade.

FPSA members are organized in vertical industry councils which focus on specific needs and concerns that are unique to each industry sector. FPSA councils currently represent the Bakery, Beverage, Dairy, Pet Food, Prepared Foods and Meat sectors.

