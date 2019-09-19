Honda Media Inquiries corporate_pr@hm.honda.co.jp +81-3-5412-1512

TOKYO, Sept 19, 2019 - (JCN Newswire) - Honda Motor Co., Ltd. today announced that the company's cumulative worldwide power products production reached the 150 million-unit milestone this month.Based on the original spirit of Honda to utilize technology to help people, Honda Life Creation business, which includes power products business, began in 1953, with production of a general-purpose engine for agricultural equipment (Type-H engine). The starting point of Honda power products business was the desire to help people working in the agriculture and fishery areas by using Honda engine technologies to reduce manual labor. Today, Honda power products are produced at 13 factories in 11 regions/countries including Japan (Kumamoto Factory and Hosoe Outboard Engine Plant), the U.S., where lawn mower production began in 1984, Europe, China, Asia/Oceania and Central/South America.Honda has been utilizing its core technology, the general-purpose engine, to expand its power products lineup which now includes products that provide the power to help people in their daily lives, such as tillers and lawn mowers, as well as products that generate energy, such as generators. Honda power products are being used regularly in various situations by people all around the world.Working toward the realization of a low-carbon society, Honda has been proactive in developing and introducing electrified products, especially in recent years, including the Honda Walking Assist Device, robotic lawn mowers and an electric storage unit, which further diversified Honda power products. With annual sales of more than 6.3 million units, power products business has been an integral part of Honda's overall business.In addition to power products business which centers around the general-purpose engines, Honda Life Creation business will deepen Honda's long-standing initiatives in the energy field and build connectivity with electrified mobility products such as battery EVs.In order to fulfill Honda's 2030 Vision to serve people worldwide with the "joy of expanding their life's potential," Honda Life Creation business will offer new value in people's daily lives for customers all around the world for Honda motorcycles, automobiles and power products.Guide to Honda Power Products website: https://www.honda.co.jp/flower/hello/guide/ (Japanese)