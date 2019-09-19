Anzeige
Mehr »
Lynx Broker
Login
Donnerstag, 19.09.2019 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 610 internationalen Medien
News des Tages! Größter Cannabisproduzent der Welt legt los.
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: A2ASAC ISIN: NL0012015705 Ticker-Symbol: T5W 
Tradegate
19.09.19
17:21 Uhr
74,40 Euro
-0,65
-0,87 %
Branche
Internet
Aktienmarkt
AEX
1-Jahres-Chart
TAKEAWAY.COM NV Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
TAKEAWAY.COM NV 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
74,20
74,80
17:57
74,20
74,75
17:57
Firmen im Artikel
5-Tage-Chart
TAKEAWAY.COM
TAKEAWAY.COM NV Chart 1 Jahr
Unternehmen / AktienKurs%
TAKEAWAY.COM NV74,40-0,87 %