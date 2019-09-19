Designed for easy management and mass deployment, the GRP2615 also adds support for 16 SIP accounts, built-in Wi-Fi/Bluetooth, 40 multi-purpose keys, a 4.3" color screen and more

Grandstream, connecting the world with award-winning SIP unified communications solutions since 2002, today announced the release of the GRP2615 High-End Carrier-Grade IP Phone. The newest addition to Grandstream's GRP series of Carrier-Grade IP Phones, the GRP2615 is a high-end model with a sleek design, support for 10 lines/16 SIP accounts and state-of-the-art features including a 4.3-inch color LCD, built-in Wi-Fi, Bluetooth and more.

"We are excited to announce the GRP2615, which offers a high-quality innovative voice endpoint for both wired and wireless networks," said David Li, CEO of Grandstream. "Our carrier-grade GRP series not only provides easy management for secure mass deployment, but also offers a wide-range of competitive device options to support the increasingly demanding requirements of any business. We are excited to extend the GRP series with this new model."

The GRP2615 is the latest addition to Grandstream's GRP series of Carrier-Grade IP Phones, which are designed to offer simple mass deployment and easy-management paired with next-generation features. The GRP series combines with the Grandstream Device Management System (GDMS) to provide centralized provisioning and deployment. Specific features of the GRP2615 include:

4.3" (480x272) color LCD, up to 10 lines, 16 SIP accounts and 40 multi-purpose keys

Integrated dual-band 802.11ac Wi-Fi and Bluetooth 5.0

Dual-switched Gigabit ports with integrated PoE

Up to 40 virtual multi-purpose keys (MPKs) for digital BLF/speed dial, also compatible with up to 4 GBX20 Extension Modules (to be released soon) to add another 160 BLF/speed dial contacts, for a combined total of up to 200 programmable BLF/speed dial keys

Easily swappable faceplate for flexible logo customization

Zero provisioning and easy management through Grandstream's new cloud platform, GDMS (Grandstream Device Management System). GDMS, which is currently in Beta and will be officially released in the coming months, provides a centralized secure interface to easily provision and manage large deployments of Grandstream endpoints.

Industry leading security protection such as secure boot, random default password, unique security certificate per device, and encrypted data storage

Support for all major voice codecs including wide-band Opus, G.722, G.711, G.729A/B, G.723, iLBC, G.726, etc. and multi-party conferencing

Dual firmware images for improved reliability

Unified firmware across with all other GRP2600 series models

Product Resources

Click here to visit the product page for the GRP2615, which includes datasheets, technical resources and more.

Pricing and Availability

The GRP2615 series is generally available for purchase through Grandstream's worldwide distribution channels at a suggested retail price of $175 USD.

About Grandstream

Grandstream Networks, Inc. has been connecting the world since 2002 with SIP Unified Communications products and solutions that allow businesses to be more productive than ever before. Our award-winning solutions serve the small-to-medium business and enterprises markets and have been recognized throughout the world for their quality, reliability and innovation. Grandstream solutions lower communication costs, increase security protection and enhance productivity. Their open standard SIP-based products offer broad interoperability throughout the industry, along with unrivaled features and flexibility. Visit www.grandstream.com for more information or connect with us on Facebook, LinkedIn and Twitter.

