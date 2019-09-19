Anzeige
Thomson Reuters Corp - Notice of Results

PR Newswire

London, September 16

Thomson Reuters Third-Quarter 2019 Earnings Announcement and Webcast Scheduled for October 31, 2019

Conference call and webcast scheduled for 8:30 a.m. EDT

TORONTO, Sept. 19, 2019 -- Thomson Reuters (NYSE, TSX: TRI) announced today that its third-quarter 2019 earnings will be issued via news release on Thursday, October 31, 2019.

Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/822036/Reuters_Logo.jpg

Jim Smith, president and chief executive officer, and Stephane Bello, executive vice president and chief financial officer, will host a conference call and simultaneous webcast that morning at 8:30 a.m. EDT. Discussions may include forward-looking information.

You can access the webcast by visiting the "Investor Relations" section of the Thomson Reuters website. Registration for the webcast is now open. Additionally, an archive of the webcast will be available following the presentation.

Thomson Reuters is a leading provider of business information services. Our products include highly specialized information-enabled software and tools for legal, tax, accounting and compliance professionals combined with the world's most global news service - Reuters. For more information on Thomson Reuters, visit tr.com and for the latest world news, reuters.com.

CONTACTS
MEDIA

Andrew Green
Senior Director, Corporate Affairs
+1 646 223 4228
andrew.green@tr.com		INVESTORS

Frank J. Golden
Senior Vice President, Investor Relations
+1 646 223 5288
frank.golden@tr.com

